Alix Earle Announces News Fans Have Been Waiting for in Pretty Black Crochet Look
It’s official: Alix Earle’s beloved Hot Mess podcast is coming back, and it’s sporting a brand new look.
“This is no longer going to be a traditional podcast,” Earle explained in a video posted to YouTube on Wednesday. In the four-minute clip titled “What’s the New Hot Mess?” the SI Swimsuit inaugural digital cover model noted that the show’s format will be “video-forward” to combine her passion for vlogging with the podcast’s conversational origins.
Hot Mess—which originally launched in Sept. 2023—will be available on both YouTube and Spotify. The SI Swimsuit model was signed with Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network from Aug. 2023 to Feb. 2025 before halting the podcast completely in March. However, Earle did not share many details on the latter.
“Putting the pause on the podcast was not an easy thing,” the content creator continued. “[But] everything does happen for a reason.” Earle then noted that it was during this break from producing the podcast that her idea for the multimedia format blossomed.
“I feel like I was in a toxic kind of mental cycle with the podcast,” Earle said. “Breaking out of that and giving myself some time, I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re just gonna focus on giving you guys the best experience possible.’”
That experience, Earle said, is the “vlogcast” format, a decision that was rooted in viewer feedback. The model explained that she has “been taking the time to listen” to fans, coinciding with an overwhelmingly positive reaction to her endeavors on YouTube. Consequently, fans could not be more overjoyed with the podcast’s fresh face.
“I loved Hot Mess as it was, and I’m even more excited for it to become a 'vlogcast!' This will be even better!! Such a smart move!” One user wrote.
“Soooo excited for this! This is definitely more your lane! You’re sooo good at it! ,” another fan penned.
“We are here to support whatever version of Hot Mess feels the best for YOU!!” Another commenter confirmed. “The vlogs are sooo fun to watch!!”
In a black crochet tank and gold jewelry, Earle was all smiles while announcing the news. She originally teased the return of the podcast in May with WSJ Magazine, stating, “We have plans to bring things back, elevate things [...] It might look a little different,” before sharing Hot Mess’s first in-feed Instagram post since March on June 23.
“I’m so excited for this,” Earle concluded. “Hot Mess is back.”