We’re in Awe of Alix Earle in This Daring Burgundy Cut-Out See-Through Crochet Gown
Alix Earle is just as obsessed with her latest daring date night look as we are. The SI Swimsuit cover girl, who graced the front of the magazine’s inaugural digital issue in June, attended a luxurious event alongside boyfriend and NFL player Braxton Berrios, who is currently on the IR list for the Miami Dolphins. She donned the most stunning crochet deep plum gown featuring a curve-hugging silhouette, criss-cross halter-neckline, daring chest cut-out and thigh-high slit. The gorgeous, bold slightly sheer dress from Aya Muse featured the cutest pink floral beaded and embroidered details scattered throughout and perfectly displayed the TikTok sensation’s sculpted abs and slim figure.
The New Jersey native opted for her signature full glam look, including a flawless, glowy base, chiseled cheekbones, rosy blush, feathered brows, dark dramatic lashes, winged eyeliner and a glossy plump pink lip. The Hot Mess podcast host posed for a few solo snaps, showing off the breathtaking, jaw-dropping ensemble, and stood arm in arm with the 29-year-old athlete in others. In one snap she got up close and personal for the most beautiful car selfie, flaunting her smolder for the camera.
Aya Muse Burgundy Cassi Maxi Dress, $1360 (ssense.com)
“Just letting everyone know now .. i will be re-wearing this dress in the near future,” the 23-year-old, who celebrates her birthday next week, captioned the carousel shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers.
Earle has certainly cemented herself as a beauty and lifestyle content creator, constantly sharing bits and pieces of her chaotic yet glamorous life and walking fans through her routine in chatty get ready with me videos. This year she has also appeared in a major campaign for FRAME and is a Balmain ambassador, slowly building her style icon status.
“I’m definitely very, very new to the fashion space and honestly, everyone here is just really inspiring. I’m watching them and I’m a little bit more excited about fashion now and entering the space,” she shared before attending her first Paris Fashion Week show with Miu Miu last year. “I think it definitely opened my eyes to the fashion world a little bit more and hopefully, I’ll take a page out of their books. But everyone here is super elevated and fun, so it was cool to see everyone.”