10 Cutest Photos of Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios We Can’t Stop Thinking About
Though SI Swimsuit model and internet personality Alix Earle sparked dating rumors with NFL player Braxton Berrios back in the spring of 2023, it wasn’t until November of that year that she confirmed they were officially boyfriend-girlfriend. In the near-year since, the New Jersey native has not shied away from providing updates on her relationship with fans, something that only contributes to her authentic and down-to-earth persona. Now, countless photos and videos later, the pair has become a fan-favorite celebrity couple and we love to root for them.
Most recently, Earle has been supporting Berrios after he suffered a season-ending injury on Oct. 20, during a game that the influencer, unfortunately, could not attend. She updated fans this week from the hospital, where the Miami Dolphins wide receiver had a “successful surgery.” As Berrios is in recovery mode, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember our favorite photos of the couple that we’ll never get out of our heads.
Seeing Earle on the sidelines at Berrios’s NFL games has been such a treat, and as you can see in the photo above, the internet personality loves being his cheerleader. Ahead of the Dolphins game on Sept. 12, where they faced off against the Buffalo Bills, Earle flashed Berrios a smile as they spoke on the field. The Hot Mess podcast host was sure to match the athlete with a teal tank top while supporting his team. Unfortunately, the Dolphins lost 31-10, but we’re sure Earle was able to cheer her beau up.
Earlier this year, Earle and Berrios jetted off to France to attend the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where Earle co-hosted Amazon’s “Now Trending: #Authenticity” panel alongside Summer Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt. In the shot above, the cute couple looked happy and stylish as ever, with Earle rocking a uniquely designed white mini dress with black flowers attached at the top and black heels. Berrios matched his date with a white short-sleeved button-down shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Earle set social media ablaze when celebrating Berrios’s birthday this October, sharing a steamy shot of the pair kissing to Instagram. While in the water, Berrios picked up Earle as the two locked lips, with Earle’s legs and arms around her object of affection. She wore a black and white two-piece set while Berrios had on blue, teal and white striped swim trunks. “hbd nfl man 🥳,” Earle captioned the photo, referring to the nickname she called Berrios to her followers before they went public. This is definitely one of the most romantic photos of the pair we’ve seen yet.
In June, Earle was one of 20 women who strutted their stuff on the SI Swimsuit runway during Miami Swim Week, looking absolutely fabulous. Berrios was close by, supporting Earle from backstage where the pair snapped the seriously sweet photo above. Earle served as our inaugural digital issue cover model this year and we’re thrilled to have her as part of the brand. At the event, Earle was pretty in pink wearing a sparkly strapless dress and matching gloves, while Berrios wore a see-through black button-down and white trousers.
We love how many fun events these two attend together! In March of this year, Earle and Berrios traveled to Austin, Texas for South by Southwest where they got to go to fun pop-ups like the one above. Getting to try yummy pasta together, the shot above shows the pair chowing down on a delicious-looking meal together while chatting. It’s adorable to see them share a meal while also sipping on a couple of drinks. They donned white Carbone button-downs, matching for the pop-up.
In honor of new merch for her Hot Mess podcast, Earle recruited her boyfriend earlier this year for a Baywatch-inspired photo shoot, seeing the duo—plus Earle’s sister Ashtin—dressed in items from the “Miami Mama” collection. Channeling their inner Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff, the couple looked as great as ever on the beach. In the first photo of Earle’s carousel above, Berrios puts his muscles on full display by holding his girlfriend up with two hands. The shot came out perfect, a great way to promote some new swag.
Their first public event appearance came in July 2023 when the pair—who were not official yet—rocked the ESPYs red carpet together. Earle stunned with a floor-length black leather dress, smoky eye makeup to give her a smoldering look and her hair half-up-half-down in a bun style. For Berrios’s part, the athlete rocked a light pink suit and a white button-down. The two look seriously good together, and we include this photo to commemorate such a special milestone in their relationship. There would be many more public appearances to come!
Speaking of public appearances, Earle and Berrios stepped on the red carpet again early this year for the 13th Annual NFL Honors, where they looked ecstatic to be there. We love the photo above because of how big the two are smiling, walking together holding hands. The internet personality shined with a sparkly maroon sleeveless dress, and her hair was glamorous in loose curls. Berrios went super sophisticated that night with a black tux and black button-down underneath. They’re picture-perfect, aren’t they? At the event, Earle presented the award for Offensive Rookie of the Year to Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
We had to include another shot of Earle and Berrios from this year’s SXSW just because it’s one of their best! Ditching their Carbone shirts, the pair matched with black and light tan ensembles, with Earle completing her look with a black leather jacket. Both wore hats, with Earle rocking a black cowboy hat and Berrios opting for a tan trucker hat with a design on it. Posing for the camera, the couple looked like they were having the time of their lives.
Last but certainly not least is a brand-new addition, and of course, we’re still thinking about it. On Thursday night for Halloween, Earle debuted her couples costume with her boyfriend, channeling Barbie and Ken for the holiday. But not just any Barbie and Ken. The couple played a “Florida Vacation” version, wearing swimsuits. For the NFL player’s part, he kept it simple, going shirtless and wearing green and yellow swim trunks. Earle, however, went all out with a pink leopard one-piece, pink sunglasses and pink earrings. Her makeup look totally matched the Barbie vibe, with white eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a pink lip.
The best part of all? Earle and Berrios didn’t just dress up as Barbie and Ken—they became them! They posed as the dolls for photos edited to make it look like they were placed in a plastic box. They crushed it.
From red carpet events to beach trips and everything in between, we love to see Earle and Berrios living their best lives.