Alix Earle Just Rocked the Cutest Pearl-Embellished Two-Piece
Pearls are having a major moment in 2024, and SI Swimsuit’s June digital issue cover girl Alix Earle is leading the trend. The content creator stunned in a new Instagram post and we’re completely and utterly obsessed with her unique, minimalist white bikini.
The TikTok sensation sat cross-legged in the sand on a beach in Montauk, showing off her sculpted, slim figure and fresh sun-kissed glow. She donned a beautiful two-piece from La Porte, the swimwear brand with which SI Swimsuit legend and 2019 cover girl Camille Kostek launched her collaborative line earlier this year.
Kendall Triangle Bikini Top Cloud Jacquard, $88 and Kourtney Tie Side Bottom Cloud Jacquard, $88 (laporteswim.com)
The classic triangle top features adjustable shoulder straps with the cutest oval rice pearls on each side, while the cheeky tie-side bottoms have the pearl details dangling on the end of each of the four strings. The New Jersey native and Miami resident was captured looking down, artistically hiding her face, while her long platinum blonde locks contrasted perfectly with the deep blue water behind her.
The 23-year-old accessorized with a chunky single pearl-pendant necklace, a Corona bottle in her hand and a green-and-white trucker hat.
“you in my kini 😍😍😍😍😍 @laporteswim,” Kostek, who has posed for the franchise seven years in a row, commented.
“wow love,” Ashtin Earle added.
“I’ll drink a beer with you on the beach any day queen 💅🏼🍻,” Avery Woods chimed.
“queen of summer,” the official Corona account declared.
“All summer long 👏👏,” Grace Ann Nader wrote.
Fellow brand star Ellie Thumann, who made her debut in Puerto Rico last year and traveled to Mexico for her feature in the 2024 magazine, also donned the deep brown “Hot Fudge” version of the same set recently.