Alix Earle’s ‘Margarita Fairy’ Ruffled Mini Dress Will Make You Do a Double Take
Content creator and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alix Earle—who served as the first-ever digital cover star with a shoot in Miami last year—channeled her inner Tinkerbell in her latest look for a very special event. She looks absolutely ravishing in her latest Instagram post.
For the SipMARGS’s launch party, which she hosted, Earle stunned in a unique yellow-green dress made up of leaves. She paired the item with beige wedges, which was the perfect color to make her look like she was fresh out of a mystical garden full of fairies. The same went for her hairstyle, consisting of a bun accompanied by two face-framing strands in the front.
This “margarita fairy” certainly knows how to enchant her audience as very few can say that they are not left impressed by Earle's sense of style. Once again, she delivers on the style front, making her a fashionista to follow.
Earle had a great time at the Palm Tree Club Miami in North Bay Village, Fla. surrounded by nothing but good vibes, good drinks and, of course, good people.
In addition to Earle’s boyfriend Braxton Berrios attending the event, familiar faces like Tua Tagovailoa, David and Isabela Grutman, Mario Carbone, Myles Shear and her sister Ashtin Earle also showed up at the event. These partygoers danced the night away with “Clarity” producer Zedd serving as the DJ to serve up some chill live tunes.
With her SipMargs drink in hand, Earle proves that she is more booked and busy than ever before. She juggles being a part of this new partnership along with traveling the world, sponsoring scholarships in her name, killing it as a beloved social media guru and being the lovely girlfriend to the Miami Dolphins athlete.
In other recent news, Earle’s podcast, Hot Mess, was reportedly dropped from Alex Cooper’s Unwell network. Neither Earle nor Cooper has come out to publicly address the sudden change, but Earle may have given a small statement regarding how she feels about the entire ordeal, taking to TikTok to provide a much-needed update.
“Obviously, there's been a lot of chatter online this week about me and work,” Earle stated. “And I also have no idea what’s going on.”
But don’t worry, Hot Mess is still up and running, even seeing The Real Housewives of New York City legend Bethenny Frankel in the latest episode. As the world waits to learn what’s next for Earle’s podcast, all eyes are on the social media personality’s wardrobe, reeling in just how fun and chic her clothes are.