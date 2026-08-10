Alix Earle Embraces Patterned Swimwear in Latest Vacation Pics From Spain

Once again, Alix Earle is providing her followers with some enviable content from her vacation abroad. The 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model has been enjoying some R&R in the Mediterranean Sea of late, sharing plenty of pics with her 5.7 Instagram followers along the way.

After soaking up the sun in Ibiza, the 25-year-old New Jersey native moved along to Formentera, Spain, from where she recently shared a carousel of sun-soaked swimwear snaps. To start off her post on Sunday, Aug. 9, Earle posted a fresh-faced selfie with her complexion dotted in freckles and her blonde locks cascading over her shoulders. In the next pic, she waded into the clear blue water.

While Earle’s swimsuit of the day was a colorful, beaded Agua Bendita bikini, she also showed off her cover-up, including a long-sleeved gauzy black crop top and a white crochet skirt slung low on her hips. The model accessorized with a bright green bag, dark sunnies and gold huggie earrings.

“gone for a dip,” Earle wrote simply in her caption. Meanwhile, tons of fans quickly chimed into the comments section to fawn over her enviable vacation style.

“Gorg,” Paralympic swimmer and fellow SI Swimsuit model Ali Truwit wrote.

“Best ever,” pal Sally Carden added.

“Eurosummer looks good on you✨,” one comment read.

“Tan is tanningggg so pretty,” another follower observed of Earle’s sun-kissed skin.

“Oh she’s glowing,” one fan noted.

“Stunning wearing Agua Bendita ✨🤍,” the designer of Earle’s swimsuit cheered. Shop her look below.

Agua Bendita

The intricate hand beading on this gorgeous triangle top will certainly turn heads, whether, like Earle, you’re sunbathing in Spain or somewhere closer to home. The matching string bottoms are also finished with beaded detail on the ties and are fully adjustable for a custom fit.

In addition to her Instagram post, Earle also vlogged her time in Formentera on TikTok, noting that, despite it being August, she really hasn’t had time to lay out in the sun yet this summer. “I was really excited to get a nice tan line,” she narrated.

In the video, the Earle Meets World star shared that she and her pals took a 30-minute boat ride from Ibiza to Formentera for the day, where they enjoyed lunch and swimming throughout the afternoon before a quick wardrobe change for dinner at Nobu and a night of clubbing.

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