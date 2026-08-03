Alix Earle’s Blue Swimwear Snaps in Ibiza Have Us Longing for a Summer Vacation

Alix Earle is enjoying some R&R in Spain, and in between sunbathing along the Mediterranean Sea and her evenings out on the town, the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model is blessing her Instagram followers with some bikini pics.

After sharing a carousel of photos teasing something new with her skincare brand, Reale Actives, on Friday, July 31, the 25-year-old content creator quickly “teleported to the beachhh,” posting photos from Ibiza the very same day. In the cover slide, Earle gazed over one shoulder as she peered into the camera lens. She fluffed her water-soaked locks in the next photo and stretched out in her blue bikini in another.

And while Earle didn’t explicitly share where her bikini was from, she appeared to be wearing a two-piece by swimwear brand Triangl. Some sleuthing through the comments section of her Instagram post revealed a message from the retailer, which read: “Obsessed with you tbh 🩵🐬.”

Triangl

This adorable light blue bikini features a quilted stitch design with the option to purchase string or traditional bottoms, so you can customize what kind of coverage you’d prefer. And in addition to the sky blue hue, the Triangl suit is available in various other colors, including pink and yellow.

We’re not the only ones who were taken by Earle’s suit and her Instagram pics, as plenty of her 5.7 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section.

“The baddestttt 😮‍💨😍,” fellow SI Swimsuit star Achieng Agutu stated.

“Yupppp,” 2026 magazine rookie Remi Bader wrote.

“mermaid activated,” another person added.

“Causing global warming one post at a time🔥,” someone else quipped.

While in Ibizia, Earle has been treating her 8.6 million TikTok followers to plenty of content, as well. From “get ready with me” videos to footage of her nights out on the town with friends, the New Jersey native is keeping her feed current.

And while she always keeps her loyal fan base up-to-date with the goings on of her life, Earle’s entire family will soon share in the spotlight. Last week, Netflix released a teaser trailer (and release date!) for Earle’s reality show, Earle Meets World. The eight-episode Season 1 will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, Sept. 4. Until then, take a look back at Earle’s 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue cover shoot in Botswana here.

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