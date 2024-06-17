Alix Earle’s Latest Hot Pink Two-Piece Is So Barbie-Coded
This Barbie’s job is beach, (but only on her off days).
Alix Earle is bringing bright and beautiful color to the beaches of Cannes. SI Swimsuit’s June digital issue cover star is on a three-week trip to Europe, and she’s ready to work hard and party even harder. The TikTok sensation’s trip began with a panel hosted by Amazon at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. She touched down in France a little ahead of schedule, so Earle naturally spent her day off at the beach and donned the most adorable hot pink bikini set from Bydee.
Cyprus Top, $79 and Cyprus Bottom, $69 in Marseille (us.bydeeaus.com)
The 23-year-old served major Barbie vibes in the magenta two-piece from the Australian swimwear brand. Earle accessorized with a cute orange-and-pink color-blocked coverup, chic brown tortoise sunglasses and an Aperol spritz as she soaked up some sun at the Carlton Cannes Beach Club. The New Jersey native shared a cute TikTok with her 6.9 million followers, set to the sound of Charli XCX’s “365.”
“Never going home,” she captioned the video.
“This Barbie’s job is party,” one fan commented.
“Hahaha we had an off day yesterday and now we get to work today 👏🏻,” the content creator responded.
Pítusa Crochet Colorblock Siren Dress Hot Pink, $245 (pitusa.co)
This lightweight crochet dress features a V-neckline and flattering, figure-skimming silhouette, and is a best-seller for a reason.
Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida for her SI Swimsuit feature as the brand’s first digital issue cover girl. View her beachside gallery here, and indoor after-party inspired gallery here.