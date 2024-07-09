Alix Earle Takes St. Tropez in Glamorous Silver Strapless Gown
Alix Earle’s European summer may be at an end, but she’s not quite done sharing her inspiring fashion from the weeks-long vacation—and we couldn’t be more thrilled that the looks are still coming.
The popular content creator’s summer trip included a couple stops in France and a couple in Italy, some business obligations and two weddings. But, most importantly, it involved really good, chic fashion choices.
The SI Swimsuit model’s last stop was St. Tropez, a small coastal town in the south of France. And—as in all of her other destinations—her style did not disappoint on the last leg of her trip. For a weekend of wedding festivities in France, Earle stepped out beside her boyfriend, NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios, in a couple of really stunning dresses. There’s no denying it, her first dress (a tan mini featuring fringe detailing and side cut-outs) was glamorous, but today we’re mostly concerned with the elegant gown she wore to the ceremony itself.
The 23-year-old donned a strapless silver gown with a fitted bodice and a ruched skirt. She wore silver peep-toe heels to match and forewent jewelry for the night, allowing the dress to really shine on its own. Beside her, Berrios looked suave in a complementary navy suit, black suede loafers and sleek black sunglasses.
The stop in St. Tropez marked the end of their extended European vacation, and, where fashion is concerned, Earle certainly went out with a bang. But her good style isn’t exclusive to lavish trips. Back in the United States, the social media star is continuing to inspire with her summer fashion choices.