Everything Alix Earle Wore During Miami Swim Week: From Red Carpet to Runway and Beyond
Alix Earle just made her SI Swimsuit cover debut, and it has been a pretty epic few days. The TikTok sensation, who boasts a following of 6.8 million on the video-based platform (and 3.7 million on Instagram), is the brand’s first monthly digital issue cover star.
For her photo shoot for the front of the June virtual magazine, the 23-year-old was photographed on the beaches of Miami and in a glamorous indoor space. The University of Miami graduate’s digital cover was announced on May 31, and she opened the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week the following day.
It was a whirlwind weekend for the New Jersey native, who was in New York City for a two-day photoshoot just before jet-setting off back home to Florida. She barely had any time to prepare for Swim Week festivities, but the content creator and fashionista still nailed her looks.
From travel outfits and runway bikinis to red carpet glamour and after-party style—here’s everything Earle wore this weekend in Miami.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Travel
Hot Mess Hungover Crewneck, $65 and Hungover Sweatpants, $65 (shop.iamunwell.com)
Of course Earle is going to travel in her own merch! This oversized crewneck and baggy sweatpants set comes in the cutest, most trendy butter yellow color and features a fun ramen noodle-inspired graphic. Check out Earle’s TikTok vlog of her almost missing her flight to Swim Week (and get a closer look at the cozy matching set) here.
Shop more Hot Mess podcast merchandise here.
Red carpet
Cult Gaia Adilia Top, $418 and Sonoma Skirt, $498 (cultgaia.com)
Ahead of opening the SI Swimsuit runway, Earle donned this magical, unique textured deep blue set from Cult Gaia, and stunned on the red carpet ahead of the show. She accessorized with chunky gold stud earrings and a fresh tan, while she showed off her slim, sculpted figure.
Runway
Sommer Swim Ryan Blue Fondale - Halter Bikini Top, $109 and Farrah Blue Fondale - Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, $99 (sommerswim.com)
Earle opened the show in this stunning, strappy teal set. She nailed her catwalk, struck a fierce pose and blew a kiss to her loved ones at the end of the runway. The model admitted that she was so nervous before the show that she took a tequila shot.
Bond-Eye Sera Crop, $160 and Sinner Brief Eco, $90 (bond-eye.com)
Earle, who is the oldest of all her siblings, walked the runway with her younger sisters Ashtin, Izabel and Penelope. Read more about her runway appearance here.
After-party
Wiederhoeft: Bead-Embellished Mini Corset Dress, $8,500 (modeoperandi.com)
The “Alix Earle effect” has struck again, as this stunning baby pink beaded mini dress has sold out. The Hero Cosmetics brand ambassador looked unreal in the strapless corseted number and served major Bridgerton vibes with the deep scoop-neckline and matching opera gloves.
Following an evening of fun, the night obviously ended in a room service order of chicken fingers and fries for Earle and her friends.
Read Earle’s cover story here.