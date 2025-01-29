Alix Earle Perfects Travel Fashion With Ab-Flaunting Crop Top and Blue Track Suit
Alix Earle brings fashion to traveling, proving that, even if she has a redeye across the world, she will never forget to dress up for the occasion.
Earle took to Instagram to bless her fans with her latest outfit which consisted of a navy blue matching top and bottom tracksuit. Inside the sweatsuit, Earle sported a white crop top to show off her toned body and also to match the white stripes displayed throughout the suit. To finish off this easy-going look, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who served as the brand’s inaugural digital cover star after her shoot in Miami with Yu Tsai, went with a dark blue cap and tinted black sunglasses as her go-to accessories.
“I am giving Sue Sylvester today,” Earle wrote in her Instagram caption.
What’s a tracksuit without a pair of clean white sneakers to top off the sporty vibes of the ensemble? Earle ensured she didn’t forget the most important staple item, a must-have piece found in all the outfits Sue Sylvester from Glee wore throughout the smash-hit FOX series. Safe to say, it’ll be hard to tell the difference between Earle and Sylvester if they were ever in the same room at the same time.
The fashion bug has been itching the 24-year-old New Jersey native lately as she is not only wearing stylish outfits in her day-to-day life but has also been bringing her A-game in her latest collaboration with Frame, the clothing brand known for their comfortable yet sophisticated denim.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Earle partnered with Frame to bring forth her very own line of denim skinny jeans in an effort to put the millennial style back on the map. The item comes in a variety of colors, including a light wash, dark wash, medium wash and an all-black leather pair. The designs she chose are certainly doing a great job at bringing skinny jeans back in style as the items are almost all sold out on the site, proving she has struck gold with this collab.
Shop The Alix by Alix Earle on the Frame website here.
The Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast host has also dedicated this business venture to giving back. As mentioned in the Instagram post, a portion of the proceeds go towards aid for victims of the Los Angeles fires which have destroyed thousands of homes.
In addition to her work with Frame, Earle has also worked with Revel with a Cause to aid in relief efforts.
Whether she’s heading to the airport or helping those in need, Earle is making her mark on the world.