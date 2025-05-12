Alix Earle Elevates Vacation Style in Breathtaking White Backless Mini Dress
A warm summer glow looks amazing on Alix Earle as the SI Swimsuit model shares throwbacks of a recent vacation surrounded by close friends and her favorite flavors of SipMARGS. The social media personality took to her Instagram to share a photo dump of her life as of late.
Earle opens the compilation up with a snap of her wearing an ethereal white dress featuring a stylish halter neck and an open back. Delivering a business in the front and party in the back vibes, tassels held the piece together on top, followed by the same strings on the white piece’s skirt.
Accessorizing, the New Jersey native decided to go with a pair of large pearl earrings with gold platings, a gold clutch purse and a small watch. Her gorgeous blonde hair cascading down her back pulled the whole look together. The hairstyle, filled with soft curls, provided a rested and relaxed aura.
She kept her caption simple, writing, “Recentsssss 🫶🏼” in the post shared with her 4.3 million followers.
A few other photos in Earle’s Instagram post include sitting on the sands in yet another great white ensemble, cozying up with her adorable dog in bed, taking selfies and dining on the most delicious foods. Her day-to-day life as of late seems to be blissful and carefree, two things she also channeled in her upcoming feature for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue.
Returning for her second year with SI Swimsuit—this time marking her first appearance in the physical magazine—she traveled to the incomparable tropics of Jamaica, where she posed for photographer Yu Tsai. In 2024, Earle served as the inaugural digital cover star, also working with Tsai, with an unforgettable shoot in Miami, Fla.
Earle was dynamite in her Jamaica shoot, bringing forth amazing photos that her fans are going to have to see to believe. Fortunately, you can get your hands on the 2025 issue tomorrow, May 13, as well as see her full gallery of images on the website. What’s more, some lucky fans may have the chance to meet the influencer at the SI Swimsuit Social Club event happening this week from May 16 to May 17. Secure your membership here.
It’s both all work and all play for Earle. She is evidence that hard work pays off, and vacations with friends are, indeed, a must after landing impressive career opportunities.