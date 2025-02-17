Everything to Know About Alix Earle, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
When we first wrote about Alix Earle in January 2023, she was a University of Miami student whose infectious energy, unfiltered charm and chatty GRWM videos had just begun to take over TikTok. Her rise was meteoric, redefining what it meant to be an internet “it girl.” But her appeal went beyond the numbers. Unlike many influencers, her videos weren’t about selling products—she was sharing her life.
As we said two years ago, “That’s what makes Earle so appealing—her ability to be so authentically herself that she makes you feel like you are on FaceTime with your best friend.” The statement still holds true today, but now, Earle isn’t just the internet’s bestie—she’s a full-fledged star.
Since then, the 24-year-old has evolved from viral creator to fashion industry powerhouse. She made history as SI Swimsuit’s first-ever digital cover star in June 2024, posing for two stunning shoots with Yu Tsai in Miami before walking in the brand’s Miami Swim Week runway show with her three younger sisters—Penelope, Isabel and Ashtin. The moment was iconic—a milestone for the brand and a sign of her shift from social media sensation to a mainstay in entertainment.
Now, she’s back—returning to SI Swimsuit for the 2025 issue, shot by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. This time, she steps in with even more confidence, experience and a growing legacy. Though we won’t be releasing her full gallery until a later date, we do have the first official image to share with our readers, and, as expected, it’s absolutely stunning:
While we wait for the 2025 magazine to release this May, here are other things you should know about Earle.
Earle recently launched a FRAME denim collaboration, championing the return of the skinny jean as the face of the brand. Her weekly Hot Mess With Alix Earle podcast has become a chart-topper, earning a spot on The Hollywood Reporter’s Podcast Power List. She has also been recognized on Forbes’s Top Creators and Fashion 50 lists and Rolling Stone’s annual Creators issue as well as been named Allure’s Beauty Creator of 2024 and People Magazine’s Digital Creators of the Year. Earlier this month, she reached a new level of recognition, starring in multiple Super Bowl commercials, including spots for Poppi and Carl’s Jr.
But beyond the accolades, Earle’s success is rooted in how she’s achieved it. She’s built an empire on transparency, letting her audience in on everything from breakups to beauty struggles to behind the scenes business moves. She has turned vulnerability into influence, proving that authenticity isn’t just a brand—it’s a strategy that resonates.
The New Jersey native has expanded her personal brand in ways few creators have, balancing lucrative partnerships with initiatives like the Alix Earle Scholarship at the University of Miami’s Herbert Business School while continuing to spotlight small businesses. She also launched Meals in Heels, a Miami-based initiative that has provided thousands of meals to local shelters in partnership. Earle has taken full control of her career, managing her own deals and crafting a presence that extends far beyond a phone screen.
Two years ago, she was a rising content creator, proving that social media stardom could be built on connection instead of perfection. Today, she’s a businesswoman, a cultural force and one of the most influential figures of her generation.