Swim Search Finalist Ally Mason Glows in This White Bikini With the Prettiest Detail
Swim Search finalist Ally Mason is glowing—literally and figuratively—in Vesey’s Jane bikini. The 25-year-old posed for an outdoor, vibey photo shoot, munching on juicy strawberries and sipping a delicious, refreshing watermelon beverage. She flaunted her slim, sculpted figure, toned abs and long, lean legs with ease.
The white triangle top ($98) features adjustable ties and the most eye-catching orange stone hardware in the center. Paired with matching side-tie bottoms ($88), it’s a timeless silhouette with a modern twist. Vesey, founded by SI Swimsuit fashion editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth, is all about pieces that last.
Mason’s long blonde hair was styled into tousled beach waves, while her glam was flawless, fresh and summery, featuring a luminous base, feathered brows, rosy cheeks, bronze eyeshadow, wispy lashes and a glossy pinky-nude lip.
“sweet summertime 🍓@veseyswim,” the USC graduate captioned the carousel of pics taken by Derek Kettela.
“Obsessed with you!!!,” the brand exclaimed in the comments. Shop more at veseywear.com.
The Arizona native is no stranger to the spotlight. Earlier this summer, she owned the SI Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami, radiating confidence in a blue-and-white polka dot bikini and an olive green ab-baring set. Now based in New York City and represented by Wilhelmina Models, she has taken both New York and Milan Fashion Weeks by storm and graced the pages of Vogue Portugal, Harper’s Bazaar and Maxim.
While she’s new to the SI Swimsuit family, Mason’s journey was years in the making. Her high school classmates even voted her “most likely to be in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” a title she still holds close to her heart. Now, she’s turning that teenage dream into reality through her status as an open casting call standout.
Beyond modeling, she is a proud advocate for women, partnering with organizations including Chances for Children and the Georgie Badiel Foundation and weaving philanthropy into her career. She’s also continuing her education in regenerative medicine and longevity.
“I hope to show that smart is beautiful, smart is sexy, and don’t let anybody tell you different or make you feel like you need to fit into any sort of mold to be taken seriously,” she said. “I feel like that’s such an issue that still happens today, even though, you know, it’s 2025, everybody’s working really hard to be more inclusive and accepting, but there’s these biases, there’s these stereotypes that are still so present. I hope to lead by example.”