Ally Mason 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Ally Mason walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Ally Mason is a 25-year-old Scottsdale, Ariz., native and model with runway appearances at New York Fashion Week and Milan. The University of Southern California alum, who currently resides in New York City, has also been seen in fashion publications including Harper’s Bazaar, Maxim and Vogue Portugal. Outside of modeling, Mason has worked with multiple nonprofits such as New York Cares, the Georgie Badiel Foundation and Chances For Children.
Swim Week is hosted by the W South Beach in Miami, Fla., on May 30 and May 31. The main event—a runway show on Saturday night—featured 16 SI Swimsuit models, four first-time appearances and six Swim Search finalists. Additional weekend activations included a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone, a VIP dinner and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.