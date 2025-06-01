Ally Mason Rocks Catwalk at SI Swimsuit Runway Show, Looks Breathtaking in Blue and White String Bikini
With Scottsdale roots and a college education in the Golden State, it’s no surprise that Ally Mason can rock a swimsuit.
The Swim Search finalist—who joins Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin in the group of six—makes her Swim Week debut in these classic, feminine looks that we can’t stop thinking about.
On the runway, Mason sported a blue and white string bikini from Heidi Fish with polka dots and a matching headband, truly embracing a sweet, flirty summer vibe we’re aspiring to have.
In another gorgeous look, Mason stunned in an ab-flaunting olive green bikini with a unique belt-like bottom wrapping around her waist.
While Mason is new to the brand, the 25-year-old New York City local is more than knowledgeable on how to strut a runway. She’s walked for New York Fashion Week and worked her magic internationally in Milan. Outside of shows, you may have seen Mason’s face in a number of esteemed publications such as Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue Portugal and Maxim.
Mason is also a proud advocate for women and girls, and diligently does the work to make an impact—including partnering with Chances for Children, New York Cares and the Georgie Badiel Foundation. The model’s non-profit work has been a staple of her upbringing, and she has navigated a way to implement philanthropy into her impressive lifestyle. For example, Mason is continuing her education in regenerative medicine and longevity to teach and promote healthy living habits.
As a Swim Search finalist, Mason is a member of an esteemed community. Swim Search alumni have touted coveted cover spots with the magazine and have even earned SI Swimsuit Legend status, including Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader.
Kostek previously offered her advice for hopefuls looking to follow in her footsteps by dipping their toes into the Swim Search program.
“Be in competition with yourself,” the model advised. “Don’t compare yourself to any other submissions. Don’t compare yourself to any past submissions. Be inspired and be motivated by them, but lean into what makes you you and what makes you unique. Forget about the ‘nos,’ forget about all of it and just get excited.”
At Swim Week, Mason is part of a star-studded roster of talent that graces the runway. In 2025, 16 SI Swimsuit models, five celebrities and six Swim Search finalists walk the brand’s eagerly anticipated runway show set at the W South Beach in Miami, Fla.
Other weekend activities during Swim Week included Friday’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club sponsored by Coppertone and the Apres Swimsuit Pool Party on Saturday.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.