8 Amazon Prime Day Swimwear Deals We’re Shopping This Year
This year, Amazon Prime Days will span four days rather than two—and that means you have 48 more hours than usual to snag deals on everything from electronics to fashion. In preparation for the major sale, we’ve been scouring the best swimwear deals so you don’t have to.
Whether you’re heading to the beach with your family this summer or are gearing up for a girls trip in the tropics, there’s a bikini or one-piece below with your name on it. So, go ahead and treat yourself while the following suits are on sale!
ZAFUL Metal Ring Bandeau Bikini Set, $29.59 (amazon.com)
This elegant two-piece features slightly glittery fabric and gold hardware on the bust of the bandeau top. It’s available in several different colors, and many happy reviewers note that the suit is of high quality, particularly for the price point.
TASHEHE Women’s Triangle String Bikini, $26.39 (amazon.com)
Hailey Bieber has declared lemon yellow the “it girl” hue of the summer, so this pearl-accented bikini is very on-trend. However, if the sunny shade isn’t your fave, choose a different bright or animal print instead.
SUUKSESS Women Sexy Thong String Two-Piece Bikini, $22.94 (amazon.com)
Polka dots are all the rage this summer, and the pattern was a staple on the SI Swimsuit Runway during Swim Week in May. Hop on the trend with this affordable black and white set, which features ultra cheeky bottoms.
ZAFUL Women High-Cut Bikini Set, $27 (amazon.com)
The underwire style of this bikini top provides support, while the adjustable ties allow for a custom fit. One happy reviewer stated that the suit is “very flattering on [a] mid-sized body,” while a few others noted that it runs large, so keep that in mind before you “add to cart.”
CUPSHE Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit, $27.19 (amazon.com)
Animal print was used to tell several stories in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, from Olivia Dunne’s cover photo shoot in Bermuda to Achieng Agutu’s feature in the same island location. Test drive the style in this affordable one-piece, which features a cute criss-cross cut-out neckline.
RELLECIGA Women’s One-Piece Swimsuits Long Sleeve Rash Guard, $19.99 (amazon.com)
If you’re in the market for a sporty style that works for a game of beach volleyball or an afternoon of surfing, this zip-up long-sleeved rash guard is a great option.
AI'MAGE Women’s One-Piece Swimsuits, $14.24 (amazon.com)
An incredibly affordable option, this one-piece features built-in tummy control and removable padding. The o-ring detail is our favorite detail, and the suit also comes in several bright colors, like sky blue, rose and orange.
ESONLAR Women’s Sexy Plunging V -Neck Bathing Suit, $29.59 (amazon.com)
Channel Pamela Anderson (and Brooks Nader’s 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover) in this firetruck red one-piece. The adjustable straps allow for a snug fit and the high-cut leg creates a flattering silhouette.