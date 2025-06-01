Katie Austin Struts Down SI Swimsuit Runway in Polka Dots, Plaid and Animal Print
Dancing queen Katie Austin brought nothing but good vibes to the catwalk during SI Swimsuit’s Runway Show at Swim Week on May 31. The five-time brand star, who made her debut in 2021 after being discovered through and co-winning the Swim Search open casting call, has returned to the fold every year since.
At this point, she’s practically a Swim Week veteran. The 2022 co–Rookie of the Year, who has posed everywhere from Montenegro to the Dominican Republic to Portugal with the franchise, traveled to Bermuda for her 2025 feature, where she was photographed by Ben Watts.
Beyond her legacy with the publication, Austin is best known for her fitness content and commitment to making exercise and healthy living sustainable and accessible. She launched the Katie Austin app—featuring low-impact workouts, nutritious recipes and lifestyle tips—seven years ago, and has since built a massive, engaged community. Fans love her for her positive energy, realistic approach to wellness and contagious smile.
This year, she flaunted her slim, sculpted figure on the catwalk in three stunning bikinis, including a stunning, trendy red and white polka dot top ($59) and bottom ($59) from Toxic Sadie Swimwear, a western-inspired plaid look from Ola Vida and a snakeskin string bikini.
As expected, she brought the energy to the fashion show, leaving the audience erupting in cheers as she confidently and fiercely walked down the runway. Ahead of the show, she dished on what her runway anthem is, naming “Greedy” by Tate McRae.
“I don’t want to go fast—I want to make sure I walk slow [on the runway],” the seasoned SI Swimsuit model explained.
Austin was one of 16 SI Swimsuit models to walk at the W South Beach on Saturday night, where the annual show brought bold bikinis, feel-good energy and star power to the Miami spotlight.
The weekend also included a Coppertone-sponsored Beach Club activation, a Friday evening dinner party preceded by a red carpet photo opp and a playful Apres Swimsuit Pool Party ahead of the iconic runway show on Saturday.
Swim Week is an annual immersive celebration of swimwear, self-expression and industry innovation. With VIP experiences, exclusive events and trendsetting designs on display, the weekend continues to set the tone for the summer season.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.