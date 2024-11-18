Angel Reese Puts Barbie Pink Spin on Corpcore in Mini Blazer Dress at WNBA Draft Lottery
If you thought that the Barbie fashion trend was in the past, Angel Reese is telling you to think again.
The professional basketball player showed up to the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery in New York on Nov. 17 in an outfit that proved, for her, the style is still very much so alive and well. We’ve always known Reese has a penchant for statement-making fashion, and her latest look was nothing if not a testament to that. She wore a mini blazer dress—a fantastic fallout of the current corpcore (or business chic) trend—in a shade of bright, electric pink guaranteed to turn heads.
And she didn’t stop there, either. To add a little bit more intrigue to her fashion-forward look, the Chicago Sky forward paired her mini with leather print heels, a silver Chanel choker and tortoise shell glasses. It was, in true Reese fashion, a testament to her appreciation for the finer things (something that she has made apparent with several of her off-season looks, including this Chicago Bears game day style).
All of this is to say that Reese arrived at the WNBA Draft Lottery in New York in an outfit that proved she meant business. Though we wouldn’t classify her attire as businesswear, we would call it business chic—the current trend sweeping the fashion world, which preaches more relaxed, glamorous takes on traditional office garb. And it was fitting, too. Reese, after all, had a job to do.
She attended the Draft Lottery (which determined which League team will have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft) on behalf of her team, the Sky. Though the Sky didn’t receive the top pick in the upcoming Draft—that honor belongs to the Dallas Wings—they will have the No. 3 pick.
Though the event is still months away (and there is a lot of women’s college basketball to be played in the interim), Sports Illustrated is predicting that Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles will be joining Reese on the court for the 2025 season. Regardless of who the Sky secures, though, we know one thing: the former LSU star is determined to come back better than ever following her season-ending wrist injury. And, if we know another thing, it’s that Reese will likewise bring the same fashion-forward thinking to her 2025 tunnel fits that she brought to her look for the WNBA Draft Lottery.