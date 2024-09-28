Ellie Thumann Pairs Her Corpcore Shorts Set With the Perfect Pop of Color
Corpcore was one of the main trends we spotted on the streets of Manhattan during New York Fashion Week. With the rise of the sultry office siren aesthetic and the realization that quiet luxury is the timeless, neutral and easy-to-achieve style of the decade, corpcore has become the perfect blend of the two.
Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Ponton rocked corpcore in the Big Apple earlier this month, and now Ellie Thumann is putting her stamp of approval on the trend and bringing it to Milan Fashion Week. And, the 22-year-old is doing it all while also adding a fun, autumn-coded pop of color to her look.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model attended the Sportmax fashion show on Sept. 20 in a gorgeous gray double-breasted blazer and wide-leg shorts set with the most subtle charcoal plaid print. Thumann, who traveled to Puerto Rico for her rookie feature with the franchise last year and Mexico for her photo shoot in the 60th anniversary issue, accessorized with a cute puffy cherry red crossbody bag with silver hardware details and and knee-high black foldover boots. She completed the look with chunky silver ball earrings, dainty rings and statement Prada black sunglasses.
Her long blonde locks were perfectly slicked back into a neat ponytail by Jorge Buccio and she opted for her signature fresh, glowy glam look, including minimal eye makeup, a flawless, bronzed base, rosy blush, feathered brows and a glossy pink-nude lip.
The Arizona native shared a series of photos of her ensemble taken by visual artists Jeff Thibodeau and Monika Remeikytė on Instagram.
The content creator, who is best known for her lifestyle, fashion and beauty YouTube channel, often uses her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and candidly shares her own experiences with anxiety. In a new TikTok, Thumann opened up about traveling to Europe alone and how far she’s come in being able to do so.
“I went from thinking I could never go to Europe or travel by myself, to now comfortably and confidently wearing this beautiful dress, walking and navigating myself around. I’m very proud of myself, and this is a big, special moment for me,” she said as she walked the cobblestone streets of Milan on the way to the Bally ready-to-wear Spring 2025 show. “Do the things that scare you. This has been the most incredible trip ever, and it’s all because I did something that scared me.”