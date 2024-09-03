Angel Reese Brings Chic ‘Clueless’ Vibes to WNBA Pre-Game Arrival
No matter what’s happening on the court on any given day, Angel Reese is always a winner. The 22-year-old Chicago Sky athlete has averaged 13.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game throughout her rookie season. And off the court, the 2023 SI Swimsuit model always impresses with her chameleon-like street style.
Whether she’s clad in an edgy tennis skirt, casual jumpsuit or cropped suit jacket, Reese’s tunnel style ahead of WNBA games is nothing short of incredible. For the Sky’s home matchup against the Washington Mystics on Aug. 28, Reese entered Chicago’s Wintrust Arena in a yellow cropped knit top and matching mini skirt by Ronny Kobo, reminiscent of Cher Horowitz’s wardrobe from the 1995 cult classic film, Clueless.
Ronny Kobo Jude Knit Top, $198 and Daylabee Knit Skirt, $155 (revolve.com)
Reese accessorized the girly set with a delicate chain belt, a square pearl-adorned purse, a gold watch and stud earrings. She shared several angles of her outfit in an Instagram carousel on Sept. 1, which quickly racked up more than 280,000 likes and received tons of positive feedback from many of her 4.1 million followers.
“😍😍😍,” fellow SI Swimsuit model and rapper Megan Thee Stallion wrote.
“Probably one of your best tunnel fit 🔥😍,” someone else noted.
“Okay Cher 👏😍💛 periodddd,” another fan applauded.
“I LOVE THIS OUTFIT SO MUCH!!! SLAYYYY,” one more user cheered.