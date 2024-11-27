This Roundup of Angel Reese’s Best Pre-Game Looks Will Make You Wish for Next WNBA Season
This past spring, Angel Reese entered her WNBA rookie year with a handful of ambitions. For one, she wanted to be a difference-maker on the court. The No. 7 overall draft pick was ready to take her game to the next level, and she proved as much all season long. She likewise wanted to continue growing the women’s game. Alongside fellow 2024 draft picks Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink, the former LSU Tiger has high ambitions for her sport. She proved as much during her college career—and has only doubled down on the notion since turning pro.
Throughout the 2024 season, those very players found success doing just that. Between impressive on-court performances and noteworthy pre-game styles, this previous class of rookies were certified changemakers in the league. Spectator numbers reached historic highs and media coverage intensified—thanks, in part, to this group of players.
And a significant piece of the latter (as surprising as it sounds) could be attributed to game day fashion. Reese herself was at the forefront of the recent movement to turn the arena tunnels into a runway. All season long, the Maryland native proved her penchant for good (and luxury) fashion with her series of curated pre-game styles.
More than that, though, her game day looks proved her versatility where good outfits are concerned. Reese didn’t stick to one aesthetic. At various times throughout the season, she stepped out in her best athleisure. Some weeks, she ditched the more casual activewear sets (which she always paired with luxury accessories) for chic mini skirts and matching tops. Or, sometimes she would take her best sleek streetwear for a spin, pairing a jersey with jeans and sunglasses.
For proof of her adaptability, simply take a look at the fashion roundup that the official Sky Instagram account just shared.
Reese’s style was never boring because it was always changing. It wasn’t predictable. And that’s, in part, what we loved about it. When Reese stepped out onto the court for a game, there were a few things we could expect: a high-scoring and rebounding performance and her characteristic intensity. But in the pre-game tunnels? We could never predict what Reese might sport on any given night. And that is the beauty of her personal style.
Reese will return to the Sky for her sophomore season next spring. We are, of course, excited to see the energy that she brings to the court. But we’re likewise thrilled to get another chance to witness her pre-game tunnel walks. They’re just that good.