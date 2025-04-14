From Angel Reese to Cameron Brink, the 5 Best 2024 WNBA Draft Looks We Still Love
WNBA Draft Night commences April 14, and while hopefuls eagerly await the destinations for their next chapters, viewers also await some jaw-dropping looks. Before the Draft tips off, check out some of our favorite ‘fits from last April’s event—including from a couple of SI Swimsuit models.
Angel Reese
Angel Reese—who made her SI Swimsuit debut in Los Angeles in 2023—may have had a last-minute outfit change, but she still showed out in style with a Bronx and Banco embellished maxi dress and SIMONMILLER bag. Reese’s dress also sported an attached hood, which flaunted a flattering open-back silhouette.
“‘i remember thinking .... she can beat me but she cannot beat my outfit’ 💅,” Reese captioned an Instagram post following Draft Night. She added a final slide of Rihanna, the quote's originator, in a similarly embellished gown.
Cameron Brink
SI Swimsuit model Cameron Brink, who will appear in the 2025 issue, made the Brooklyn Academy of Music her personal runway in this stunning Balmain gown.
Brink’s black and white look featured a one-sleeve silhouette, a cutout along the midriff and a high leg slit. The No. 2 pick paired the look with a white handbag, silver dropped earrings and a dainty bracelet stack.
Caitlin Clark
The No. 1 overall pick didn’t just make history during her dominant collegiate career, she also broke barriers with her outfit.
Dressed head to toe in Prada, the Iowa Hawkeye marked “the first time the luxury brand has dressed an athlete for the NBA or WNBA draft,” according to People. Clark sported a white satin set featuring a button-up jacket and mini skirt; underneath her ensemble featured a studded crop top with the Prada logo front and centered.
Nika Mühl
Touted as GQ’s Most Stylish WNBA Player, Mühl made a statement from day one. The former University of Connecticut point guard wore a two-piece set featuring a cropped blazer and mini skirt, accessorized with a silver studded bag and iridescent sunnies.
The highlight of the look, however, is her grill; the Croatian baller added the statement piece marked ‘Z.G.’ as a nod to her hometown of Zagreb.
Alissa Pili
When Alissa Pili attended the Draft, she wanted to wear something that not only represented herself but the community that has uplifted her throughout her basketball journey.
Her thought process for the look—in collaboration with AUTHMADE STADIUM's Jason Vu—was shared in a 2024 article from SLAM.
“My dress for the WNBA draft was a representation of my Polynesian culture,” Pili shared. The tribal prints in her dress, along with displaying her tattoos, was an intentional choice by the duo. She shared with ESPNW that one word to describe her look was “powerful.”