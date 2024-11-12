Introducing Cameron Brink, SI Swimsuit’s Newest Athlete
Cameron Brink, one of the most captivating athletes of her generation, is momentarily stepping off the basketball court and onto the beach in Boca Raton, Fla., as she joins the lineup for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. Known for her undeniable skill and towering presence on the court, the 22-year-old brings her fierce energy to photographer Ben Horton’s lens, along with several other trailblazing, young elite female athletes.
The feature marks a special full-circle moment for Brink, who listed SI Swimsuit as one of her dream collaborations on an episode of Podcast P With Paul George earlier this year.
“I’ve always loved SI Swimsuit,” she shared. “I think it’s super empowering.”
From her impressive college career at Stanford to her rookie year in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks, Brink is not only dominating the court but also redefining the intersection of fashion and sports with her sleek, standout pre-game tunnel looks.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief shared of the Boca Raton shoot. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
Brink’s college career
At Stanford, Brink quickly solidified herself as a powerhouse. As a freshman, she contributed to the Cardinal’s 2021 NCAA Championship win and over her four years in California, she amassed an impressive list of accolades, including two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year and three-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year titles.
Brink shattered the Stanford record for blocked shots, turning the Cardinal’s defense into a formidable wall. In international play, she also made a name for herself, leading Team USA to gold at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 and Under-18 World Cups and again at the FIBA World Cup in Vienna, where she earned MVP honors last summer.
Brink’s WNBA rookie year
As the No.2 overall pick of the WNBA draft, the newly-engaged athlete began her professional journey with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2024 with high expectations and even higher potential. Despite an early-season torn ACL injury setback, she’s been on a dedicated road to recovery, ready to reclaim her place on the court with the same intensity she’s shown since her college days.
The New Jersey native is committed to making her mark in the league, eyeing a return that promises powerful contributions to her team. Fans and critics alike anticipate her continued growth as a dominant WNBA force, with Brink poised to break new ground for women in professional basketball.
Who is Brink off the court?
When she’s not dominating on the court, Brink is certainly one to watch in the world of fashion. She has been choosing to spend her time recovering dabbling in beauty and style, and is constantly making headlines for her flawless outfits, if not for her powerful plays.
Brink is also a savvy entrepreneur and advocate for women’s empowerment, using her platform to champion mental health awareness and create the basketball camp, Next22, through which she mentors young girls by combining athletic training with life skills. She was one of the early adopters of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities, using her high profile to partner with brands like New Balance—where she became the first female basketball athlete signed by the company—as well as major companies like Urban Decay, Optimum Nutrition, and SKIMS.
Brink is slowly but surely crafting a legacy that extends far beyond her sport, inspiring a new generation of athletes to chase their dreams both on the court and in their community.