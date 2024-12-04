Angel Reese Is Classy in Winter Whites, Bright Red Accessories on Knicks Sidelines
Angel Reese is no stranger to good game day fashion. In her rookie WNBA season, the Chicago Sky forward established herself as a leading force in the movement to make pre-game fashion just that much more fashionable. And, alongside a handful of other rookies and vets dedicated to the mission, you could say that she succeeded.
Reese’s pre-game looks didn’t follow a certain formula. Her style changed from one game to the next. But there were a few styles that we would call her staples: business chic (the mini skirt paired with a matching blazer) or luxury athleisure (the matching sweat sets paired with upscale accessories).
In the post-season, she has brought her good sense of style to her other ventures. From red carpet events (like the Council of Fashion Designers of America awards in New York) to NFL game days (both the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens), Reese has continued to prove that she knows how to style a glamorous outfit.
Her latest example of good dressing took place just last night at the New York Knicks game. The athlete sat courtside to watch the Knicks take on the Orlando Magic in Madison Square Garden. For the occasion, she styled a stunning—and utterly luxurious—outfit complete with the perfect pop of red.
Reese sported a white button-down dress from Prada, which she paired with a black fur jacket, red Chanel purse and black pointed high heels. The look was nothing short of spectacular—and a fantastic reminder that there is perhaps nothing more elegant than winter whites.
When it came to her look, the Knicks’s X account said it best: “there’s an angel courtside,” they captioned a pair of photos of the 22-year-old at the game.
Though the WNBA season (and more pre-game fashion moments) is still months away, Reese will be making her return to the court in just a few short weeks as a part of the new 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled. Founded as an alternative to international play in the off-season, the new league will run through mid-March and give players a chance to work on their games and compete ahead of the next WNBA season.
Reese and five other League players will play for the Rose Basketball Club, one of the six teams in the new league. It remains to be seen whether WNBA pre-game fashion will take over this new venture. But we have no doubt Reese will be advocating for it.