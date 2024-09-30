Angel Reese Proves NFL Sidelines Style Is As Good As Her Tunnel Fashion in Tan Streetwear Set
For league rookie Angel Reese, the WNBA season is over. After a hard-fought season, the Chicago Sky (who selected Reese as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft) failed to make the postseason playoffs. They finished the season at No. 10 in the WNBA standings, narrowly missing a place in the top eight and an automatic spot in the playoffs.
But despite the ending, Reese has every reason to be proud of her debut season performance. Before her season-ending wrist injury on Sept. 6, the 22-year-old had established herself as an impressive force on the Sky’s roster. The rookie finished the season averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. Over the course of the season, she set a league record for most consecutive double-doubles (with 15), secured the most double-doubles by a rookie in a single season (26) and earned a spot on the All-Star team.
In other words, she was dominant on the basketball court. But her influence and presence extended off the court, too. By that, of course, we mean she had incredible tunnel style. In a season where pre-game fashion took on a whole new meaning, Reese established herself as somewhat of an icon.
Her go-to style was simple: sporty with a touch of streetwear chic. When her season came to an abrupt end due to injury, she only doubled down on the aesthetic. Rather than pre-game looks, her tunnel outfits turned into sidelines fashion, too. In any case, all season she proved she knew how to elevate athleisure with chic accessories.
And now that the season is over, Reese is taking that same fashion sense to the sidelines of other popular sporting events. On Sunday, Sept. 29, the athlete took her talents to M&T Bank Stadium to watch the Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills. A Maryland native, Reese was there to cheer on the home team—but she wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity to put on a fashion show, either.
As always, Reese chose to dress up some athleisure for her fieldside appearance. She paired a tan sweat set with a white high-neck tee, a pair of colorful sneakers and a gold shoulder bag for the occasion. While simple, the look was only further proof that fine accessories (a dainty gold necklace to match her gold handbag) are all it takes to elevate a sleek streetwear set.
With months of the off-season ahead, we have no doubt Reese will have plenty off opportunities to show off her style before her second WNBA season commences.