Angel Reese Is ‘90s Fine in Glamorous Fur Vest Look at McDonald’s All-American Games
Angel Reese may not be a ‘90s baby, but she certainly knows a thing or two about the undeniably iconic fashion of that decade. She proves this in a recent Instagram post from the McDonald’s All-American Games in New York City.
Reese took to her social media account to share with fans just how ravishing she looks in a dramatic brown fur vest. The item envelops the majority of the WNBA star’s entire body in a way that is totally stylish. With the vest as the main event, the SI Swimsuit model adorned the rest of her outfit with subtle yet trendy accessories such as a pair of chocolate brown boots, a dark brown clutch purse, brown-tinted glasses and gold finishes in the form of her necklaces and earrings.
“90s fine,” the 22-year-old Chicago Sky player wrote in the caption of her post shared with her 4.8 million followers. See the post here. Sitting courtside at the event, fans on the internet are left forever captivated by this beauty.
As if this ensemble wasn’t fashionable enough, Reese gave her fans a major half-up half-down moment with her super cute hairstyle. Short hair isn’t a length she does often, but when she does, it’s a sight to behold.
In the final slide of her recent Instagram photo compilation, Reese gave her fans some final parting words. The slide states, “I refuse to have a prime. I evolve in something greater everyday,” which are words of motivation that can make anyone ready to take over the world. Undoubtedly, Reese lives and breathes these words as the talented athlete has made a name for herself at a young age.
One of Reese’s recent accomplishments includes being a key player in the Rose Basketball Club’s championship victory in the Unrivaled Basketball Tournament. For the final game of the season, Reese—who modeled with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Los Angeles, Calif. in 2023—put up 13 rebounds and scored 10 points in just the 13 minutes she played in the game. Her performance in this game, as well as the ones prior, made a major impact and she was named the 2025 Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year.
“For 10 weeks, I hung with some dawgs but also turned some ‘dawgs’ into FOOD,” Reese wrote in a celebratory Instagram post. “Thank you @unrivaledbasketball for allowing me to be apart of history. I created bonds with women that I would have never thought but I really needed that will last a lifetime. [...] Even though it was an “[inaugural] season”, the expectations were through the roof & I’m proud to say I was apart of HISTORY. First Year UNRIVALED CHAMPIONS. BTA!!”
Reese was also recently honored as the first female athlete to have a McDonald’s meal.
Like she said, she’s evolving each day into something greater. And so far, her evolution is nothing to be underestimated.