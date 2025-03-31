Angel Reese Debuts Dramatic, Gorgeous Hair Transformation During Offseason
Fresh off the heels of Rose’s big win for the inaugural season championship of Unrivaled—the 3-on-3 women’s basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier—Angel Reese is back in the news. The 22-year-old Chicago Sky player, who will return to the WNBA in May, just showed off a dramatic transformation, deciding to chop her hair into a short, above-the-shoulders bob.
Taking to Instagram, the Maryland native—who posed on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in Los Angeles in 2023—flaunted her expert selfie skills with a series of photos and a video showing off her stunning new haircut. Unsurprisingly, she proves she can pull off this ultra-short look, letting her undeniable face card do all the talking. The pin-straight, blunt cut is totally flattering on the basketball star and she went simple with a black t-shirt, gold bracelets and silver stud earrings.
Also keeping her caption simple, she added a short and sweet “💇🏽♀️” emoji along with the pics and video shared with her 4.7 million followers. See her post here. She also shared the photos on X.
Over on Instagram, fans and friends couldn’t help but jump into the comments section to shower Reese with compliments over her new look.
“makes everything look good 😩😩🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one wrote.
“Stunning omg,” sports journalist and host Taylor Rooks commented.
“Yep! Natural beauty❤️❤️,” former basketball pro Lisa Leslie added.
Taking to her Instagram Story, Reese showed off the progress of her hair’s health, revealing that she had worn wigs for seven weeks in order for her natural hair to grow out a bit. “But yall know i loveee me a bob so I cut her again! [heart eyes emoji],” she wrote along with additional pics and videos of her new hairstyle.
Ahead of the WNBA season, Reese has a lot to celebrate. In addition to sharing the Unrivaled championship win with the Rose BC—with the team winning the final against the Vinyl BC earlier this month—she was also named the 2025 Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year.
The LSU alum received the honor through Unrivaled player and coach votes, along with votes from a panel of sports journalists and broadcasters.
“Thank you @unrivaledbasketball for allowing me to be [a part] of history,” Reese wrote on Instagram following the big win. “I created bonds with women that I would have never thought but I really needed that will last a lifetime. I was able to grow, learn, make mistakes, build confidence, cry, laugh, smell my flowers, beat the odds & understand the value of what it’s like to be treated like a pro. This is the standard for what WE DESERVE. Even though it was an ‘[inaugural] season’, the expectations were through the roof & I’m proud to say I was [a part] of HISTORY.”
Enjoying the last bit of the offseason before she returns to the WNBA court for Chicago Sky games later this spring, Reese is looking and feeling great.