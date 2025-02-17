SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Angel Reese Makes History, Rayna Vallandingham’s 'Cobra Kai' Returns and More
When the Sports Illustrate Swimsuit models aren’t busy in front of our cameras and traveling for SI Swimsuit, they are constantly on-the-go and nonstop in their everyday life. Whether it be shooting new campaigns, attending those VIP events or competing in uniform, they are putting in the work and having fun along the way. And luckily, they all love to capture these milestone moments on Instagram allowing us and their followers access.
As Jena Sims wrapped up her Dubai adventure, Brianna LaPaglia touched down to explore. Toni Breidinger sat front row during New York Fashion Week. SI Swimsuit newcomerRayna Vallandingham hit the red carpet for the return of Netflix’s Cobra Kai while Brooks Nader was in attendance for the premiere of the highly anticipated new season of White Lotus. Sports are always at the forefront for us, so it was exciting to see Ilona Maher return to the field and why WNBA star Angel Reese was extra happy this week.
Keep scrolling to see what some our faves have been up to this week.
Angel Reese
History was made earlier this week for the WNBA star. Reese became the first female athlete to have a McDonald’s meal special. "McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All-American in 2020," Reese said. "It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams."
Rayna Vallandingham
A SI Swimsuit Rookie reveal and the premiere of her show Cobra Kai, Vallandingham’s week was eventful to say the least. The mixed martial artist gave her fans a sneak peek into the final episodes of the Netflix hit.
Brianna LaPaglia
From New Orleans for the Super Bowl, the SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Star jetted to Abu Dhabi where she posed in front of the breathtaking Grand Mosque. A day earlier, she was in Dubai riding camels with friends. “While sitting in a desert in Dubai today I had a brief moment of disbelief. Sometimes life moves so quickly we forget to acknowledge how lucky we are,” she wrote. “Whether we are across the world or on a couch somewhere laughing with people we love. Reminding myself to never take a smile, a laugh, or a moment with people I love for granted this year.”
Toni Breidinger
Despite the winter temperatures in NYC, Fashion Week was in full swing. The NASCAR driver braved the cold in a black leather jacket and shorts for the COACH show before heading to Daytona to race in NASCAR's Craftsman Truck Series.
Ilona Maher
Back on the field, Maher spent her Valentine’s Day in London. “Rugby is probably the sexiest thing you could watch tonight,” she wrote in a follow up Reels.
Brooks Nader
In a stunning white satin Alberta Ferretti dress, Nader was ready to jet off to Thailand at the White Lotus premiere in L.A. The Yessayan jewelry worn to complement the look simply dazzled under the lights of the red carpet.