Angel Reese Goes Full ‘Matrix’ in Jaw-Dropping Leather Tunnel Look
Angel Reese’s West Coast wardrobe was a moment amid the Chicago Sky’s four-game road trip.
On Friday night before the Sky faced the Golden State Valkyries, Reese paid homage to the beloved sci-fi film The Matrix as she arrived at the Chase Center in a leather black trench coat, bodycon mini dress and knee-high heeled boots. The SI Swimsuit model added skinny black sunnies and a matching bag to complete the tunnel ’fit, which she shared to Instagram just last night.
Reese gave her TikTok followers an exclusive look at her ensemble before it hit the tunnel, disclosing that the entire look was from Revolve, except for her Alexander Wang bag. “The glasses and the hair just top off the outfit,” the 23-year-old shared in the clip, which started with her singing a line from Beyoncé’s “Formation.”
While Reese put up another double-double performance during her matchup in the Bay (17 points, 18 rebounds), it was not enough to edge out the Valkyries, as they ousted the Sky 83-78.
Still, that didn’t stop Reese’s groundbreaking run in the W. On Sunday, the Maryland native made more history in the league, becoming the only player with 15+ rebounds in four consecutive games. In just seven days, Reese recorded 19 rebounds vs. the Dream (June 22), 17 rebounds vs. the Sparks (June 24), 18 rebounds vs. the Valkyries (June 27) and 16 rebounds in a rematch against the Sparks on Sunday.
“I always say to myself before every game, ’God doesn’t give me any storm that I can’t handle,’” the former All-Star told ESPN following the record-breaking feat. But it wasn’t the personal milestone that stood out most to Reese. “I had seven assists tonight, and that’s the thing that matters to me, getting the ball to my teammates.”
On June 30, the WNBA announced the starting rosters for its 2025 All-Star Game in Indiana, with Reese’s fellow athletes and SI Swimsuit models Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike named on the list. Ogwumike joined SI Swimsuit legend, Sue Bird—alongside Tamika Catchings, Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi—as the only players in WNBA history with 10+ All-Star selections. Bird leads the group with 13.
Reese sits at No. 7 in All-Star voting, just shy of the starter selections on the frontcourt list, with the first six spots earning nods. We’ll have our eyes peeled on the remaining 12 All-Star reserves, which will be announced “across WNBA social and digital platforms” this Sunday, July 6, according to the league.