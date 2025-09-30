Angel Reese Is Old Hollywood Glamorous at ‘A House of Dynamite’ Manhattan Premiere
Just ten days after Angel Reese’s signature shoe with Reebok debuted on its site for purchase—which sold out almost entirely “within minutes online,”Sports Illustrated reported—the 23-year-old headed to the Big Apple for yet another remarkable feat.
The athlete and SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut in the magazine with a Los Angeles shoot in 2023, headed to the New York Film Festival for a screening of A House of Dynamite.The Hollywood Reporter broke the news earlier this month that Reese makes an on-screen appearance in the Kathryn Bigelow film, which will be coming to Netflix on Oct. 24. “welp the cat is out the bag,” Reese posted to X (formerly Twitter) in response.
For the Manhattan event, the WNBA player sported an all-black ensemble featuring a scoopneck midi dress with velvet detailing that flowed from her 6-foot-3 frame.
She accessorized the garment with a diamond brooch from Saidian Vintage Jewels, which was attached to a choker necklace, and mixed-metal bracelets and rings. According to WWD, she completed the look with open-toed heels from Gianvito Rossi that were over $1,000. The baller’s glam, created by Latisha Chancey, matched her elevated attire and featured carved brows, a neutral eye look and glowy, rosy cheeks.
Following the festivities, Reese posted a handful of frames from the night out to Instagram—including a snapshot next to the film’s leading actor, Idris Elba, on the carpet. But Reese didn’t stick around throughout the entirety of the evening’s activations. “I was tired, so I couldn’t watch the movie,” she revealed in a short video posted to TikTok.
View Reese’s Instagram post here!
“Where’s the crumbs?” Fellow SI Swimsuit model and WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins joked in the comment section of the seven-slide carousel shared to Reese’s over 5 million Instagram followers.
“Yep 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Lisa Leslie agreed.
Her Chicago Sky teammate, Kamilla Cardoso, and her former Louisiana State University teammate, Kateri Poole, also chimed in with a handful of heart-eyed emojis.
Reese’s appearance came in the midst of the WNBA Playoffs, as the league’s last semifinal game begins tonight, Sept. 30, at 9:30 p.m. ET between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces. Reese’s squad (joined by her former collegiate teammate and fellow SI Swimsuit model Hailey Van Lith in April) did not qualify for postseason play and finished the season with a 10-34 record.
SI Swimsuit models who competed in the postseason include Seattle Storm duo Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike, and New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart. However, both franchises were eliminated in the first round.