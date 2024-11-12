Angel Reese Returns to Court Following Late Season Injury in Style, Reebok ‘Pretty Girl’ Tee
For Angel Reese, this off-season has been full of red carpet appearances and Reebok gear. Since the young Chicago Sky ended her season in September, she has been traveling around to different high-profile events, flaunting her fieldside style at various NFL games and securing big deals with her sports apparel sponsor.
The basketball pro first signed a deal with Reebok during the fall of 2023—in the lead-up to her final season at LSU and the 2024 WNBA Draft. The brand saw a rising star in Reese and wanted to lock her down. And they were right to do so. The forward has been at the forefront of the movement, bringing greater visibility to women’s basketball (and women’s sports more generally).
So, this off-season, the brand decided to double down on their endorsement deal with Reese. Just a few weeks ago, they announced a multiyear contract extension and a signature shoe set for release in 2026. With the move, Reese becomes one of only six current players with a signature shoe deal.
Reebok further solidified their relationship with the rising star by including her in their recent “Sport is Everything” campaign, featuring athletes from all over the world. It was an exciting prospect for Reese, who said as much following the launch. “Reebok brought an incredible mix of athletes and figures together from around the world for this campaign,” she remarked. “It takes serious dedication to create such a powerful message, and I'm proud of how the brand has shown up for its community.”
The television and streaming campaign marked a big step in their partnership. But Reese is representing the brand in smaller ways, too. Recently, the athlete shared outtakes from her off-season return to the basketball court, proving her season-ending wrist injury is no longer keeping her from working on her game. In the photos, the Maryland native wore a T-shirt from Reebok with the catchphrase “Pretty girl but she a baller” printed in pink across the front.
In addition to proving Reese’s dedication to the sports apparel brand—with whom she crafted a namesake collection earlier this fall—the T-shirt is a testament to the narrative of growth and possibility in women’s sports right now. We’ve always known that Reese can do it all (in much the same way that every female athlete can), but the shirt put it into writing.