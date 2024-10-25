Angel Reese Solidifies Reebok Partnership With Signature Shoe Announcement
Ever since Angel Reese was drafted to the Chicago Sky in April, the rookie has been determined to make a difference in the League. On the court, she certainly made that known. Before sustaining an injury to her wrist in September, she had established herself as a change-maker on the Sky roster. She was averaging 13.6 points per game and took the single-season record for rebounds per game with 13.1. Her performance controlling the boards likewise earned her a rookie record of 26 double-doubles.
In other words, her presence on the Sky roster was certainly felt. But that’s not the only place that Reese made an impact this season, either. The 22-year-old played an integral part in garnering greater attention to the League this season—through her play and her pre-game fashion. Ahead of each and every game, Reese stepped out in her characteristic sporty chic style, to which she always added a variety of stunning designer accessories.
She has doubled-down on ventures beyond the court and arena, too. Reese is now the proud host of her own podcast, titled Unapologetically Angel. This off-season—and in between red carpet and NFL sideline appearances—she has ramped up her recordings, releasing weekly episodes featuring athletes and other celebrities.
While all of that work is noteworthy, it’s her latest announcement that we have come to discuss today. On Oct. 24, just about a year after originally signing a brand deal with Reebok, Reese announced that she would be extending her contract with the company. And that’s not all. In addition to extending their partnership for several more years, the new contract guarantees the athlete a signature shoe, which is planned for release in 2026.
The big-time announcement puts Reese in relatively exclusive company. There are only five other current WNBA players with an active shoe deal—and only one other 2024 WNBA Draft pick, Caitlin Clark.
“She’s putting her name on it. Spring 2026,” Reebok captioned the announcement on Instagram.
In the aftermath, Reese has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to voice her appreciation for the opportunity—and respond to recent controversy about her WNBA salary. “God is so good!!!
(looks like i can “afford” my bills now),” she joked in a post on Oct. 24. The comment comes after weeks of media discussion regarding her rookie salary of $73,439, which Reese made known does not cover her annual rent.
In any case, it’s a big step for the young player, who undoubtedly has several WNBA seasons ahead of her—and surely more brand contracts to come.