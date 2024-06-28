Ashley Graham Is a Velour Dream in Black Off-the-Shoulder Fitted Gown and Oversized Coat
Balenciaga’s haute couture fashion show at Paris Fashion Week brought the fashionable celebrities out in droves.
Nicole Kidman, Maya Rudolph and Naomi Watts all arrived to the event in their most glamorous looks from the luxury label and with their daughters in tow. Also among the many well-dressed stars was American model Ashley Graham.
The 36-year-old has had an eventful trip to Paris thus far, beginning with an appearance on the Place Vendôme runway for the annual Vogue World celebration and culminating in an appearance at PFW runway shows. As always, she arrived to France prepared for her high-fashion obligations. We’ve already spent time admiring her deep blue gown for Vogue World (though, if you ask us, no amount of admiration would do the look justice—it was incredible). Now, we’re here to talk her fashion week style.
Graham took to the Balenciaga event in a stunning black velour gown with a flattering sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder fit. She paired the dress with an oversized floor-length blazer and black high heels. The model expertly rounded out the look with a unique take on the wet hair trend. She wore her long hair in a messy braided up-do with gelled strands that gave the look its wet appearance.
It was a dreamy look fit for a dreamy Parisian afternoon—one of luxury fashion and chic French backdrops, which Graham highlighted in an Instagram post from the occasion. It’s unclear whether her European summer will entail anymore high-fashion moments, but if it does, you can guarantee that we will be here to admire them.