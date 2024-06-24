SI Swimsuit Models Rocked Bold Styles and Lots of Color at Vogue World in Paris
From front row chic and runway funkiness to after-party glam and red carpet arrivals, SI Swimsuit models showed up and showed out at Vogue World in Paris this weekend. Fashion, sports and entertainment all blended together for one incredible, star-studded affair at the Place Vendôme on June 23.
Bad Bunny performed, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner arrived on horseback, Cara Delevingne channeled her inner broadcast analyst to host the livestream, and Sabrina Carpenter made her runway debut as the city square turned into a catwalk celebrating 100 years of French fashion.
Just a handful of weeks before Paris is set to host the Olympic games, Vogue capitalized on the theme and used different sport to represent each decade of fashion, spanning from 1920 to today.
Below are some of our favorite SI Swimsuit model looks from the event.
Serena Williams
The tennis champ wore a super cool, sporty blue, white and black Off-White dress as she and sister Venus Williams walked the runway with an entourage of tennis player extras in white dresses and rackets behind them.
Brooks Nader
The SI Swimsuit cover girl wowed in a plunging, hooded Schiaparelli gown featuring a completely open back and a stylish chunky gold belt.
Gigi Hadid
The mom of one’s after-party look was certainly one for the books. The Guest in Residence founder served major girlboss and spacecore vibes in this Balmain Resort 2025 metallic purple dress.
Maria Sharapova
The Russian athlete and 2006 SI Swimsuit model traded her tennis attire for this super chic, sophisticated white jumpsuit.
Ciara
The Grammy Award-winning singer and 2022 SI Swimsuit cover girl made a surprise appearance on the catwalk, partnering with Givenchy on this incredible gold and neon green look.
Kate Upton
We’ll never stop talking about this unique, quirky look MiuMiu created for the repeat SI Swimsuit cover girl and brand legend.
Anitta
The Brazilian singer and Balmain challenged the stereotypical latex mini dress stereotype by making it more feminine and floral than we would have ever expected.
Barbara Pavlin
The Hungarian model channeled her inner sailor in this super cute striped Jean Paul Gaultier number. If anyone can make nautical prints and over-the-top accessories look chic, it’s the four-time SI Swimsuit model.
Ashley Graham
The supermodel and mom of three donned a custom-made indigo Vaillant gown with an asymmetrical top and fuzzy feathered skirt. The star of the show, however, was her eclectic eye makeup by Pat McGrath.