SI Swimsuit Models Rocked Bold Styles and Lots of Color at Vogue World in Paris

Several brand stars walked the runway, while others sat front row and some stunned at the after-party.

Ananya Panchal

Kate Upton
Kate Upton / Viktor Boyko/Getty Images

From front row chic and runway funkiness to after-party glam and red carpet arrivals, SI Swimsuit models showed up and showed out at Vogue World in Paris this weekend. Fashion, sports and entertainment all blended together for one incredible, star-studded affair at the Place Vendôme on June 23.

Bad Bunny performed, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner arrived on horseback, Cara Delevingne channeled her inner broadcast analyst to host the livestream, and Sabrina Carpenter made her runway debut as the city square turned into a catwalk celebrating 100 years of French fashion.

Just a handful of weeks before Paris is set to host the Olympic games, Vogue capitalized on the theme and used different sport to represent each decade of fashion, spanning from 1920 to today.

Below are some of our favorite SI Swimsuit model looks from the event.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams
Serena Williams / Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

The tennis champ wore a super cool, sporty blue, white and black Off-White dress as she and sister Venus Williams walked the runway with an entourage of tennis player extras in white dresses and rackets behind them.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader / Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

The SI Swimsuit cover girl wowed in a plunging, hooded Schiaparelli gown featuring a completely open back and a stylish chunky gold belt.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid / Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

The mom of one’s after-party look was certainly one for the books. The Guest in Residence founder served major girlboss and spacecore vibes in this Balmain Resort 2025 metallic purple dress.

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova / Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Russian athlete and 2006 SI Swimsuit model traded her tennis attire for this super chic, sophisticated white jumpsuit.

Ciara

Ciara
Ciara / Victor Boyko/Getty Images

The Grammy Award-winning singer and 2022 SI Swimsuit cover girl made a surprise appearance on the catwalk, partnering with Givenchy on this incredible gold and neon green look.

Kate Upton

Kate Upton
Kate Upton / Victor Boyko/Getty Images

We’ll never stop talking about this unique, quirky look MiuMiu created for the repeat SI Swimsuit cover girl and brand legend.

Anitta

Anitta
Anitta / Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Brazilian singer and Balmain challenged the stereotypical latex mini dress stereotype by making it more feminine and floral than we would have ever expected.

Barbara Pavlin

Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin / Victor Boyko/Getty Images

The Hungarian model channeled her inner sailor in this super cute striped Jean Paul Gaultier number. If anyone can make nautical prints and over-the-top accessories look chic, it’s the four-time SI Swimsuit model.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham / Victor Boyko/Getty Images

The supermodel and mom of three donned a custom-made indigo Vaillant gown with an asymmetrical top and fuzzy feathered skirt. The star of the show, however, was her eclectic eye makeup by Pat McGrath.

