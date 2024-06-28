A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: Parisian Dreams and Cute Couples
SI Swimsuit models were either cozying up with their partners this week or strutting their stuff on the Vogue World runway at Paris’s Place Vendôme this week.
From jaw-dropping full-glam moments and stylish accessories to comfy bikinis and cozy travel outfits, these brand stars sure provided major fashion inspo over the past several days.
It’s been a while, and we certainly missed catching up on Instagram content to round off each week. But there’s no need to worry, the sun is finally out and here to stay, and so are Instagram recaps.
Enjoy seven of our favorite posts from the past seven days!
Brooks Nader
The cover star‘s plunge neck, open-backed, hooded Vogue World look will never be forgotten.
Olivia Dunne
The elite gymnast and her MLB player boyfriend Paul Skenes took a romantic pontoon ride in the Monongahela River under the Fort Pitt Bridge.
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
The retired WNBA star and USWNT icon, who are both SI Swimsuit legends, showed off their chic personal styles and love for accessorizing in a cozy snap.
Olivia Culpo
Wedding bells are ringing and the Culpo and McCaffrey marriage festivities are officially in motion!
Ashley Graham
The supermodel and mom of three worked with designer Vaillant who custom made this beautiful, unique Indigo number, and makeup guru Pat McGrath for the perfect, complementary eclectic glam moment for Vogue World.
Serena Williams
The tennis champ and Thom Browne are match made in heaven. The mom of two practically stole the show as she sat front row of the designer’s show during Paris Fashion Week.
Ciara
The singer reminded everyone that she is in fact a former SI Swimsuit cover girl, and proved her modeling skills as she walked the runway for Vogue World in this futuristic neon green and gold number by Givenchy.