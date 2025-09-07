Ashley Graham Proves This Timeless Pattern Livens Up Any Classic Swim Look
We’re not ready to say goodbye to summer, and Ashley Graham isn’t making it any easier with her latest stylish swim look.
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!
Graham’s summertime style
The actress, mom and three-time SI Swimsuit model took to her Instagram this week for an incredible photo drop packed with plenty of fun summertime snapshots. Still, the cover photo might be our favorite, as it proves one undeniable fact: animal print will never go out of style.
In the photo, Graham donned a one-piece swimsuit in a dynamic leopard print, which she paired with another timeless accessory: a straw cowboy hat. The entire aesthetic of the shot absolutely exuded effortless summertime vibes, with the swimwear being the type of piece that one can still count on to be en vogue even after the leaves start changing colors.
Still, that wasn’t the only fashion-forward moment the model shared in the set, with several other photos featuring Graham modeling pieces from her upcoming line with JCPenney to the excitement of her followers. The sneak peek included a pair of wide-legged, dark-wash jeans, a classic black V-neck tank and a zip-front jacket that absolutely screamed autumn.
The jacket was a deep cocoa shade crafted in a plush-looking leather with a stylish lapel collar and two massive pockets. Later in the photo set, she styled the item again—this time with a cream maxi dress, showing the versatility of the jacket to be dressed up or down.
Reactions from fans and friends
“So much joy & beauty in these photos 💕,” Petra Lokhorst wrote in the comment section.
“Where is the suit in the first pic from 🔥😍🐆 @ashleygraham,” one curious commenter inquired, referencing her leopard one-piece. Graham responded, confirming, “it’s from @dolcegabbana!”
“Only you can turn a photo dump into a whole vibe 🔥😍 the leopard swimsuit, the Omega campaign, the JCP teasers—queen of doing it all and still looking flawless in every snap 👑✨,” one fan applauded.
Her clothing line with JCPenney
Still, excited fans will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on Graham’s JCPenney line, as the brand doesn’t have an official launch date just yet. The collaboration was announced back in May, and it’s said to be coming sometime in “Fall 2025.”
“This is something I’ve dreamed about for a long time,” Graham said in a statement about the partnership. “JCPenney was a true champion for me right from the very beginning, giving me one of my very first opportunities as a model. Now, to see JCPenney boldly embracing their role as a fashion leader for all body types feels incredibly powerful and inspiring. This isn’t just a partnership – it’s the culmination of our shared history and a meaningful step forward in making real, affordable fashion truly inclusive.”