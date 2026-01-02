Winter Getaway Style Guide: Escape the Cold and Bring the Heat With These Swim Looks
We may only be two days into 2026, but there’s never been a better time to start planning your first getaway of the year. Whether you’re packing your bags for an island getaway with the girls or are dreaming of venturing somewhere warm with your significant other, we’ve got the fashion component of your excursion covered.
SI Swimsuit’s fashion team, including stylist Margot Zamet and fashion assistant Liz Wentworth, have assembled a trio of outfits that are ideal for a warm weather escape. Packing your suitcase has never been easier—now, it’s just up to you to book that ticket.
As for the location for your first trip of 2026, might we recommend a few of our favorite destinations in recent years, including Jamaica, Bermuda or Mexico? The choice is yours, and the vibes are all immaculate.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Casual girl next door vibes
A white tank and jean cut-off shorts can be styled simply with a colorful, striped bikini, a fun hat and shades for a look that leaves an impact. For this look, we’re drawing inspo from Alix Earle’s itty-bitty striped two-piece from her 2025 photo shoot in Jamaica.
- Malibu Top, $89 and Amore Bottom, $79 (bambaswim.com)
- EB Denim Lucy Racerback Tank, $85 (revolve.com)
- Denim Forum The Ex Boyfriend Mid Thigh Short, $33.99 (aritzia.com)
- Motel Margarita Spicy Margs Trucker Hat, $35 (revolve.com)
- Miki Sunglasses, $85 (freyrs.com)
Chic black and white poolscape
There’s nothing classier than a monochromatic black and white ensemble, and this one simply screams “Meredith Blake.” A timeless look that’s perfect for sitting poolside, an ice cold drink in hand, as perfectly demonstrated by Jillian Hayes during her 2024 feature in Belize.
- Explorer One Piece, $140 (johannaortiz.com)
- Relaxed Linen Shirt, $78.40 (aritzia.com)
- Tony Bianco Kimba Sandal, $106 (revolve.com)
- Mar Y Sol Amara Tote, $179 (shopbop.com)
Sunset inspired
The beaded string bikini by Tropic of C is the star of this look. Its ginger hue is reminiscent of a gorgeous sunset, while brown, turquoise and white beaded accents make the set worth a second glance. Jena Sims, as seen in Lybethras in Bermuda above, serves as the ultimate muse.
- Equator Top, $100 and Praia Bottom, $100 (tropicofc.com)
- The Baby Tee, $54 (coucouintimates.com)
- Johni Sarong, $80 (myraswim.com)
- Lack of Color Raffia Cowboy Hat, $159 (saksfifthavenue.com)
- Esme Glasses, $170 (heavenmayhem.com)