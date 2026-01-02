Swimsuit

Winter Getaway Style Guide: Escape the Cold and Bring the Heat With These Swim Looks

Get ready to pack your bags and schedule a trip somewhere warm to kick off 2026.

Cara O’Bleness

Alix Earle and striped swimwear
Alix Earle and striped swimwear / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated, Bamba Swim, Revolve and Aritzia

We may only be two days into 2026, but there’s never been a better time to start planning your first getaway of the year. Whether you’re packing your bags for an island getaway with the girls or are dreaming of venturing somewhere warm with your significant other, we’ve got the fashion component of your excursion covered.

SI Swimsuit’s fashion team, including stylist Margot Zamet and fashion assistant Liz Wentworth, have assembled a trio of outfits that are ideal for a warm weather escape. Packing your suitcase has never been easier—now, it’s just up to you to book that ticket.

As for the location for your first trip of 2026, might we recommend a few of our favorite destinations in recent years, including Jamaica, Bermuda or Mexico? The choice is yours, and the vibes are all immaculate.

Casual girl next door vibes

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by DEPAREL. Necklaces by Joie DiGiovanni. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

A white tank and jean cut-off shorts can be styled simply with a colorful, striped bikini, a fun hat and shades for a look that leaves an impact. For this look, we’re drawing inspo from Alix Earle’s itty-bitty striped two-piece from her 2025 photo shoot in Jamaica.

Striped swimsuit outfit
Striped swimsuit outfit / Bamba Swim, Revolve and Aritzia

Chic black and white poolscape

Jillian Hayes
Jillian Hayes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

There’s nothing classier than a monochromatic black and white ensemble, and this one simply screams “Meredith Blake.” A timeless look that’s perfect for sitting poolside, an ice cold drink in hand, as perfectly demonstrated by Jillian Hayes during her 2024 feature in Belize.

Black and white swimwear
Black and white swimwear / Johanna Ortiz, Aritiza, Revolve and Shopbop

Sunset inspired

Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Jena Sims was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The beaded string bikini by Tropic of C is the star of this look. Its ginger hue is reminiscent of a gorgeous sunset, while brown, turquoise and white beaded accents make the set worth a second glance. Jena Sims, as seen in Lybethras in Bermuda above, serves as the ultimate muse.

Sunset inspired swimwear and accessories
Sunset inspired swimwear and accessories / Tropic of C, Cou Cou Intimates, Myra Swim, Saks Fifth Avenue and Heaven Mayhem

