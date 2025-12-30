Simone Ashley Brings Some Sunshine to Our Snowy Timelines in Stylish Seaside Snaps
The next time Simone Ashley goes on vacay in Australia, we’re going to need her to send us an invite, swiftly followed by her lookbook—because the way she sported stunning swimsuits during her recent getaway deserves to be witnessed firsthand.
Ashley took to her Instagram to post a series of snapshots showcasing her time spent in Byron Bay. She opened her photo drop with a picture of her chilling in the tranquil, clear waters. Afterwards, the Bridgerton actress gave her fans a series of slides where she can be seen donning absolutely gorgeous and modern swimsuits. An easy favorite was her flower crochet ensemble, as well as her striped look, as both were trendy and fun.
Other standout looks included were a cocoa-brown slip dress, a navy polka-dot dress and a bright white two-piece set. All of these stylish numbers represent the fashionista that exists in Ashley. So much so that it brings to mind a few of the other showstopping looks the celeb wore throughout the year. And wow, does she have quite the catalogue.
There’s no denying that Ashley has had a fabulously stylish year. From season to season, she brought her A-game. Beginning with the early winter season, she wore an outfit that had winter chic down to a science. Her white fur hat, paired with her cute coat and matching gloves, made for an unforgettable look that fashionistas need to replicate ASAP.
Heading into the spring, the UK native traded her fur for leather, and it was certainly a moment. Streetwear has never looked better, as she flawlessly executed a monochrome look that blended everyday vibes with high-fashion aesthetics.
Her ability to serve was unmatched here, and by this point, all eyes were on Ashley, waiting to see what energy she was bringing to the fall season.
The memo of the fall was likely to wear extra hot statement pieces that had everyone doing a double-take because that’s what Ashley certainly did. We lived for her burgundy jacket moment because it's not every day that one sees bright yellow cuffs and a bright yellow collar as embellishments on a garment of this shade. It was a masterclass on why fall is the most daring season of all.
And that brings us full circle to Ashley’s tropical winter wardrobe. Leave it to the actress to defy the norms of the season and don pieces that are timeless and pretty.