Bar Refaeli’s Burgundy String Bikini Pics Have Us Dreaming of a Tropical Vacation

The supermodel and SI Swimsuit stalwart flaunted her slim, sculpted figure in a series of adventurous pics.

Bar Refaeli
Bar Refaeli / Pamela Rovaris/Getty Images

Bar Refaeli is soaking up the sun and radiating pure joy in her latest Instagram photo dump. The Israeli supermodel, who’s a longtime SI Swimsuit stalwart, reminded fans exactly why she’s a beachside icon.

In the cover snap, the 39-year-old was photographed overhead in a serene, starfish-like position floating in crystal-clear blue water—an artful, almost meditative image. But the energy quickly shifted in the next slide: Refaeli is captured mid-leap, launching off the side of a boat with her mouth open in a yell, eyes wide with pure excitement.

The rest of the carousel showcased a mix of stunning scenery—gorgeous skies, rocky coastlines and lush greenery—as well as personal moments, including a final selfie that shows off her glowing skin, golden beach waves and signature smize.

In every frame, she flaunts her slim, sculpted figure, long, lean legs and radiant glow in a simple burgundy-brown string bikini. She topped off the look with her go-to Caroline Lemke aviator sunglasses; Refaeli has been a longtime ambassador for the eyewear brand.

“🐬🏝️🥥,” she captioned the carousel shared with her 3.8 million followers with a simple trio of emojis.

The SI Swimsuit model made her debut in 2007 and landed the cover just two years later after her shoot with Raphael Mazzucco in the Grenadines, joining the ranks of all-time franchise legends. She has traveled everywhere with the magazine, from the Cayman Islands to Jamaica to the Maldives.

Today, the mom of three, who shares her kids Liv, Elle and David with husband Adi Ezra, uses her platform to share bits and pieces of her glamorous life. From tropical getaways to hosting major events to launching her brand, Refaeli is staying booked and busy in the best way possible.

She officially launched her skincare company, Livelle Cosmetics, at the start of this year with a debut line featuring a five-step routine: makeup remover micellar water, facial soap foam, facial serum, eye cream and facial day cream, with products ranging from $99 to $240.

As a fan of minimalism, I feel the most comfortable barefoot on the grass in jeans, a white T-shirt and a clean, fresh face,” Refaeli explained. “Between business meetings, frequent trips around the world, photo shoots and fashion shows, I realized that all I really desire are simple and effective beauty steps. Livelle was born from the dream of becoming the skincare version of ‘jeans and a white T-shirt’—simple, real and perfect for everyone.”

