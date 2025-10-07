Barbara Palvin Brings Ladylike Edge to Traditional Suiting
The business professional aesthetic has been going strong all year, and Paris Fashion Week doesn’t seem to be an exception to this continued fashion trend. Celebrities, including SI Swimsuit alum Barbara Palvin, are bringing their A-game with the gorgeous outfits they sported for this annual occasion. Like many attending the series of fashion-forward events, Palvin took to her Instagram to flaunt her stellar attire.
The Hungarian model’s latest showstopping look featured a dark taupe skirt suit set. The upper half of the ensemble included a long sleeve top with a peplum bottom. A keyhole cut-out placed in the middle of the garment gave the piece a nice daring edge that made it stand out amongst the Paris Fashion Week crowd. As for the bottom, a traditional pencil mini skirt complemented everything perfectly. An outfit such as this one is timeless, showcasing a stunning look not just fit for fall fashion, but for any season throughout the year.
As if the skirt set wasn’t already noteworthy enough, Palvin incorporated a little bit more fun into her outfit through great accessories, such as her black leather gloves. The gloves matched the pigment of her sheer knee-high socks, as well as the cool girl energy of the entire ensemble. Her pair of sunglasses was equally striking.
From top to bottom, Palvin’s skirt suit was elegant and chic, two descriptors that sum up the style she not only brought to Paris Fashion Week but loves to embody when it comes to the clothing she’s typically drawn to.
Sitting down with EXPRESS in March 2025 next to her husband, Dylan Sprouse, Palvin answered several questions that gave more insight into what her style tends to consist of, as well as how she likes to express herself through her wardrobe.
“Dress to express means to be comfortable and confident at the same time,” the Serpentine actress stated.
When asked what kind of clothing he likes to see his wife wear, Sprouse adorably responded, “You know what? I am a sucker for elegant, nice dresswear. I’m a sucker for that. When you’re wearing something that you’re really comfortable in, you tend to have a glow about you, so I just prefer you in your coziest state.”
Echoing the sentiments of her husband regarding what makes her feel confident and in her “coziest state”, Palvin expressed, “Well, if we want to talk about a specific clothing item I really like what I'm wearing right now [business casual set]. It's still elegant, but comfortable and loose. Easy to move around.“
All her favorite things that make her feel comfortable and confident can be seen in Palvin’s recent Paris Fashion Week look. It’s no wonder that she’s as radiant as ever in her latest snaps.