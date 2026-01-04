All You Need to Rock Summer Style in Winter Is Outstanding Outerwear, and These Models Prove It
With December behind us and January in full swing, the chilly winter months keep chugging along. That said, it should come as no surprise that, for us here at SI Swimsuit, the spring and summer can’t come soon enough.
Our love of seaside outfits and iconic swimwear staples means that our fashion favorites tend to require warm weather for optimum styling, and are thus relegated to the back of our closets until the ground thaws and the sun starts setting at a reasonable hour again. Still, this got us thinking: do you really need to wait for those winter blues to fully melt away before we rock a sensational swimwear look, or is what we’re missing actually just the right piece of outerwear?
To test our theory, we’ve curated six looks from three SI Swimsuit models who joined the brand in Switzerland for our 2025 issue, as their outstanding ensembles seem to be all the inspiration needed to keep sporting summer styles despite the temperature.
Penny Lane
Lane joined the brand for her second shoot in 2025, returning after her debut year in Portugal. For her sophomore feature, the model touched down in the bustling city of Zurich, where she modeled multiple poolside pieces despite the cold, thanks to her glorious coats.
This all-cocoa ensemble was an exceptional example, merging the sweet vibes of spring with the cozy cool of autumn thanks to her ruffled brown bikini by Jéan and her floor-length fur coat by Ronny Kobo.
But fur isn’t the only way to keep warm, as Lane showed in her second look. As the sun set around her, the model posed while bathed in golden light, wearing a metallic silver one-piece with a puffy white jacket by Perfect Moment.
The futuristic vibe of the jacket took the swimsuit to the next level, all while providing some much-needed relief from winter’s harsh chill, courtesy of the fur lining. In fact, the only thing cooler than the wind coming off the Swiss Alps was how cool Lane looked in this ensemble.
Check out Lane’s full SI Swimsuit 2025 gallery here.
Jasmine Sanders
Sanders joined SI Swimsuit during the brand’s trek to the mountainside city, putting her own lavish spin on our swimwear x outerwear craze. Her stint in Switzerland was the model’s latest feature in the magazine, having become a staple of the brand as a SI Swimsuit Legend.
In a cream-colored two-piece by Pura, winter-ready snow boots by Hunter and a cozy fur coat from Retrofête, Sanders posed on a dramatic staircase, further exemplifying why opposites do indeed attract when it comes to seasonal styles.
And she wasn’t done yet! Switching out the floor-length fur for a cropped jacket by Adrienne Landau and a unique top by Adriana with a matching bottom from Bananhot, the model took our breath away while out and about in the city.
On location, the SI Swimsuit style team aimed to maintain a luxe ski resort vibe while adding an extra layer of elevated elegance with their styling—a goal which was embodied in this one-of-a-kind look.
Check out Sanders’s full SI Swimsuit 2025 gallery here.
Camille Kostek
Last but never least in our unofficial outerwear lookbook is Kostek. Like Sanders, the model is also a brand staple and SI Swimsuit Legend, who joined the brand for the latest feature in the European nation—though, she was photographed in Saas-Fee, Switzerland, rather than Zurich.
And with a change of scenery also came a wardrobe change, as the majority of Kostek’s snapshots took place on the mountainside. Still, posing in the snow never looked as effortless as when she modeled this all-black look, comprising a strappy Norma Kamali bikini, a plush Et Ochs jacket and matching INUIKII boots.
In contrast to the city-inspired styling of Lane and Sanders, the team was influenced by classic cold-weather staples in Saas-Fee, embracing a sort of snow angel chic for the sparkling shoot. Kostek best embodied this vibe in her all-white ensemble, which she wore while enjoying a warm beverage on the slopes.
In a Maliluha two-piece and mid-length fur coat from Boohoo, Kostek took classic Après ski style to new heights with this outfit. If these photos don’t prove that all you need to rock summer style in the winter is some exceptional outerwear pieces, we’re not sure what will.