Alix Earle’s Birthday-Ready Designer Mini Is Pastel Perfection and Model-Approved
Alix Earle has every reason to celebrate this year.
The first-ever SI Swimsuit digital cover model and runner-up on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars has spent the last week sharing peeks into her 25th birthday celebration, delighting her 5.3 million Instagram followers. From birthday cakes made out of hot dogs to time spent relaxing by the pool with friends, the rising star appears to be having a fantastic time while ringing in her new year.
Still, our personal favorite part of her photo drops has easily been her incredible fashion choices, and—truth be told—the mini dress she just shared a closer look at via Instagram on Friday, Dec. 19, is at the top of our list.
Styling & glam
In the cover snapshot of the new 15-photo carousel captioned, “birthday of my dreamssss #25 🌸💕🏝️👙🫦🤸🏼,” Earle wore a dreamy pink mini dress fit for a birthday girl.
The designer piece—which the content creator tagged as being from Gucci and featured in a separate video earlier this week highlighting her aforementioned hot dog cake—featured a flowy silk base with delicate lace paneling over the neckline for an extra touch of texture, as well as a sweet, thin belt cinched around her waist for a classic hourglass silhouette. The halter-neck top was made for daring dips on the sides and a completely open back, with the hem falling just above her thighs.
Interestingly enough, the gorgeous Gucci mini—which was part of their Fall/Winter 2025 collection—was originally crafted by the designer in a midi length, hitting the wearer at the calf. While the original design is, of course, stunning, the mini reimaging Earle sported for her celebration was the perfect switch-up to match the model’s signature style.
The DWTS runner-up kept her accessories to a minimum, allowing the pretty pink mini to shine, opting for a couple of bangle-style bracelets and a pair of matching slingback heels. Her blonde hair was left to cascade onto her semi-bare shoulders in gentle, natural waves, while her makeup was equally warm-weather friendly, with a glowy base, bright eyes, rosy cheeks and a glossy lip tying the look together.
You can check out Earle’s birthday look on Instagram here.
Family, friends & fellow SI Swimsuit models can’t get enough
And you better believe plenty of her fashion-forward friends, family members and fellow SI Swimsuit models were happy to hop in the comments on the post to celebrate her special day, as well as her undeniably sensational style:
“💖💖💖💖,” SI Swisuit 2025 rookie Denise Bidot wrote.
“bday baddlie alert 🚨🥂” SI Swimsuit 2025 cover model Olivia Dunne proclaimed.
“us dancing is definitely something,” her sister Ashtin Earle joked.
“Girl time is healing 🥹💕,” Loren Rosko added.
Looking ahead to 2026
As stated to start this article, Earle has every reason to celebrate 2025 after a career-defining year, and her 2026 promises to up the ante even further—something the star hinted at in a recent vlog.
“I’m gonna be starting a company this next year, so there’s gonna be a lot more behind the scenes of me,” Earle revealed. “Like we have offices out here in L.A. and I’m gonna take you guys to work with me every day and show you all the behind the scenes of everything.” Later, she went on to tease her plans further, adding, “You guys don’t even know what I have in store.”
Needless to say, whatever Earle has up her stylish sleeve, her fans will be watching!