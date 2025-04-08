Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse are Ultimate Style Couple Goals in Matching Monochrome ’Fits
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse redefined effortless couple style in a behind-the-scenes Polaroid that fans can’t stop gushing over. The Hungarian supermodel and her actor husband stood side by side in coordinated monochrome looks, exuding cool and casual confidence. The SI Swimsuit alum flashed her radiant, camera-ready smile, while Sprouse looked at her with unmistakable adoration.
Styled by Express for a new campaign, Palvin, 31, rocked a cropped white tee and low-rise black cargo pants, topped with a cropped black blazer. She leaned into her signature model-off-duty aesthetic with a black baseball cap and minimal accessories. Sprouse, 32, kept his look laid-back and elevated in a crisp white tee, cream trousers and a black collared jacket.
“BTS snapshots with @express #DressToExpress #Expresspartner 📸,” Palvin captioned the carousel of snaps.
“Cuties!,” Jonny Marlow commented.
“mom and dad,” Trecholetra chimed.
The fashionable duo have long been fan-favorites for their chemistry and charm, both on social media and at red carpet events. Their relationship began in 2018 after Sprouse sent a DM to the former Victoria’s Secret Angel while she was visiting New York. Though it took six months for her to respond, once she did, the pair were practically inseparable.
The couple confirmed their engagement in June 2023—nearly a year after Sprouse popped the question—with a quirky fisheye-lens V Magazine editorial and Q&A, conducted by his twin brother, Cole. “With the power invested in V, I am a Sprouse to be,” Palvin cheekily captioned the post.
They tied the knot just a month later in a ceremony in Hungary, at a church in Albertirsa where Palvin’s parents were married. “All the people we love and care for were there. We all cried a little,” she recalled. “The weather was perfect with a little cool breeze. It was a beautiful moment that we will never forget.”
Sprouse recalled feeling overwhelmed in the best way. “Since we were already done with the ceremony in the church, we were a little calmer for the second part,” he shared. “Before walking down the aisle, we were nervous, but as soon as we laid eyes on each other, we just started laughing, and this calmed our nerves. Of course we both ended up crying.”
The couple now lives in California full-time and continues to support each other’s booked-and-busy careers while always making time for sweet, intimate moments to celebrate their love.