Barbara Palvin Is a Sizzling Vixen in White Plunging Lingerie-Like Bodysuit Look in Paris
Barbara Palvin is giving France an all-white look for Paris Fashion Week and she looks absolutely gorgeous doing so. In her monochrome attire from Stella McCartney, she proves a good sense of style and a beautiful face card is a powerful combination.
For this look, Palvin put on an oversized white suit jacket over her deep-plunge, open-chested white lingerie bodysuit. The one-piece’s upper body consists of a V-shape while the lower half is less fitted due to its wider shape. Curved lines make up the shape of the lining of the bottom, a perfect way to call attention to other unique designs throughout, such as the lace peeking through or the buttons in the middle.
Her deep brunette hair is flawless with this look, adding a pop of color. Also shaking up the otherwise-monochromatic ensemble are the black pump heels Palvin can be seen wearing in McCartney’s Instagram post. Altogether, this is an alluring and clever way to rethink corporate fashion. McCartney’s creative mind, plus Palvin’s skilled ability to make any garment look stunning on her body, works exceptionally well here.
In photos from Paris Fashion Week, Palvin can be seen turning the city streets into her own personal runway. She also posed with fellow celebrities like Paris Jackson and Taylor Hill while sitting together at the Stella McCartney WI25 show.
Palvin’s modeling skills have always been a fantastic thing to witness because they have become so second-nature to the Hungarian celebrity. Having walked the runway for brands like Prada, Chanel, Vivienne Westwood and Victoria’s Secret and having appeared in magazines Allure, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and, of course, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she has cemented herself a modern-day icon in the industry.
The 31-year-old Budapest native debuted in SI Swimsuit in 2016 in Turks & Caicos. From here, Palvin returned the next three years in a row, posing in Curacao in 2017, the Bahamas in 2018 and, finally, Costa Rica in 2019. Despite being only 23 years old for her first-ever feature, she absolutely crushed it, embodying everything the industry could ask for from a young and hungry up-and-comer.
Flash forward to today and Palvin, who has been married to Dylan Sprouse since 2023, is working with the likes of McCartney, Iris van Herpen, Intimissi and many other famous names, all displaying just how much she as grown in her career. Her modeling journey is forever inspiring to watch.