This Beautiful Earthy Striped String Set Jasmine Sanders Wore in Puerto Rico Is on Sale Now
Jasmine Sanders has been a staple in the SI Swimsuit family since her 2019 debut when she jetted off to Costa Rica for a vibrant and sun-soaked photo shoot that earned her the coveted Rookie of the Year title. Since then, the German-born, South Carolina-raised model—known affectionately to her fans as Golden Barbie—has returned to the issue year after year, marking her place as a franchise favorite.
With a career that spans high-fashion editorials, commercial campaigns and runway moments, Sanders has proven time and time again that her presence in the industry is both enduring and ever-evolving.
Over the years, Sanders has traveled everywhere from the beaches of Bali to the shores of Belize, each time wowing the brand even more than the prior year. In 2020, she starred on the cover of the iconic annual magazine alongside Kate Love and Olivia Culpo, solidifying her place in SI Swimsuit history. One of Sanders’s most unforgettable shoots took place in 2023 when she traveled to Puerto Rico, where photographer Ben Watts captured her embracing vibrant, tropical aesthetics in a stunning colorful, cool swimsuit looks, including this striped stringy set from Gonza, which is on sale now.
GONZA El Tigre Double Strap Triangle Top, $67 and Double Strap Bottom, $51 (shopgonza.com)
A must-have for any swim collection, this sultry triangle top has been reimagined with chic double-strap details, gold hardware accents and a double neck strap for added support. Crafted from Gonza’s signature durable, double-layered mesh fabric, it pairs perfectly with the matching bottoms, featuring the same luxe lining, plus adjustable double-strap details and gold hardware for a customizable, flirty fit. View more at shopgonza.com.
In 2024, Sanders cemented her status as an official brand “legend,” joining 26 other SI Swim icons in a group photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla. with Yu Tsai in honor of the milestone 60th-anniversary issue.
“It’s invigorating knowing that I am among such intelligent, powerful and iconic women,” she shared while on set. “It is a pleasure and honestly an honor to be able to stand next to these women. It’s definitely a major career highlight to be considered an SI Legend. “I love our ability [as women] to be nurturing and caring while being strong. Our resilience, confidence, drive and determination is unmatched.We can help empower each other by supporting one another, creating safe spaces where we can open up, and sharing our stories. When we share our stories and allow other women to share theirs, we can grow, heal and learn from one another.”