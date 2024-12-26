Berkleigh Wright Is a Vision in All-Black Bodycon Dress With Scarf Detail and Furry Cropped Coat
Saying that Berkleigh Wright looks exquisite in her new festive look is an absolute understatement because the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is nothing short of a vision that has her fans applauding.
As we’ve seen with past outfits, Wright knows how to ensure that her style is the topic of the hour. This time, the former Denver Broncos cheerleader stunned with a black fitted dress at a holiday party. Keeping it formal, the item went all the way to the floor, delivering an elegant look that all evening gowns strive for. A black cropped fur coat made Wright’s outfit stand out even more. However, what truly gets this outfit a stamp of approval is the black scarf wrapped around her neck—it really does elevate the outfit as a whole.
Wright’s friend, Hillary Trubisky, looked just as extraordinary in her all-black strapless dress adorned with jewels across the bust, mesh sleeves and an alluring slit that goes all the way up her leg. Internet personality and mom of one, Trubisky is also wife to Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Safe to say, Wright and Trubsiky were two of the best-dressed individuals at their friends Alexis Jones and Alexandra Knox’s casino Christmas party. So much so that there’s no doubt this pair was the reason partygoers would want to bet on black.
“You two look so beautiful ❤️🔥,” one comment read.
“Hottest babes 😍😍,” another comment wrote.
“I LOVE YOU,” Wright wrote underneath the stunning photo featuring the well-dressed duo.
Jones shared shots from the big party, which put Wright, who was discovered by SI Swimsuit through the annual Swim Search which saw her as a co-winner, front in center in the first photo of the Instagram carousel.
For her end-of-the-year celebrations, Wright seems to be prioritizing looking glamorous at various events. Her scarlet red dress earlier this month was just one of the looks that left fans amazed by the model’s sense of style. Another piece that Wright’s fans adore is the gold gown she wore for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s event in Los Angeles last month.
Wright was nothing short of a delight for Derek Kettela to photograph for her SI Swimsuit debut as a Rookie in 2024. Styled to perfection, she donned a plethora of crimson-red swimsuits while posing in Belize. Undoubtedly, she made looking flawless look incredibly easy.
It doesn’t take much for Wright to drop jaws, which is why the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie is bound to deliver more phenomenal outfits as the year comes to an end. No matter when she decides to show her next fabulous ensemble—or allow a friend to tag her in a photo that reveals it—fans are hoping she puts out a lookbook to collect every glam look she’s worn thus far this year. If not, we’re sure her Instagram will suffice.