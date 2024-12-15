Berkleigh Wright Sizzles in Floor-Length Body-Hugging Red Gown for Festive Look
As we inch closer to the end of the month, we’re seeing more and more festive looks shared on social media as our favorite celebrities attend holiday parties and embrace the holiday spirit. Though the colder temperatures might not be ideal for everyone, they do provide the opportunity to rock the most glamorous of outfits, consisting of long-sleeve or floor-length gowns, leather and gorgeous coats. For Berkleigh Wright, who was discovered by SI Swimsuit during our annual Swim Search and appeared in the magazine this year as a rookie, winter fashion means festive colors, Hollywood glam curls and a cocktail to keep her warm. And we must say, you simply can never go wrong with that.
This weekend, the former Denver Broncos cheerleader stepped out for an event hosted by Alo Yoga, wearing the most stunning red gown. The sleeveless dress featured a long knot drape in the front, which she wore tied in some photos and for others, she used it as a shall. The ribbed fabric hugged her every curve perfectly as she was captured by the camera in various poses. She accessorized with a silver sparkly clutch, silver open-toed heels, silver drop-down earrings and dainty silver bracelets.
Dressed by celebrity stylist duo Danielle and Alix, Wright’s dress comes from Aya Muse ($850). “Shaken, not stirred 🍸,” the 30-year-old wrote in her caption while sharing the photos taken by photographer Kristianna Saleh to her 49,100 followers. Of course, she’s referring to the dirty martini she’s seen sipping on, channeling her inner James Bond.
“One heck of a lewk ❤️,” fellow SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims commented—and we can’t help but agree.
“I’ll have whatever she’s having ✨❤️🔥,” Jenny Watwood added.
“Red is your color🔥🔥🔥,” said another.
“Stunningly beautiful 😍,” another wrote.
Other attendees at the Alo holiday party included SI Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo’s sister Sophia Culpo, who shared a get ready with me video ahead of the event, Olivia Rodriguez and other models and social media influencers.
Wright, who also works as a technical account manager, decided to relocate from Denver to Los Angeles to pursue modeling opportunities after retiring from cheerleading. “I definitely think I made the right decision,” she previously told SI Swimsuit. “I felt like I had given the team as much of me as I could, and was leaving behind a really good legacy. I felt like I had set the girls up for success in the future, and I had experienced everything I wished out of the program,” she shared. “I just felt so fulfilled by it. I was ready to pass on my chaps to someone who was ready to fill their cup too, because I felt like mine was full. But it’s bittersweet, like ending a five-year, incredible relationship—you’re never ready to say goodbye, but at some point, you have to.”