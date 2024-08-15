Berkleigh Wright’s Scarlet Red Two-Piece Is Ideal for Late Summer Adventures
A rookie in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, Berkleigh Wright earned her spot in the 60th anniversary magazine after being named a co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search open casting call.
She traveled to San Pedro, Belize for her photo shoot with visual artist Derek Kettela, and the styling on set was inspired by all things red. The SI Swimsuit fashion team embraced the trendy hue in various shades, and incorporated cherry and scarlet colors into not only the swimsuits, but the accessories, too.
We have plenty of favorite looks that Wright sported while on set, but one of our top ones is sure to turn heads, whether you’re hitting the beach for some late summer adventures or dipping your toes into the pool this August.
Winona Top, $39 and Winona Thong, $39 (andi-bagus.com)
This single-shouldered cut-out swim top features minimal coverage, so you don’t have to worry too much about pesky tan lines. Meanwhile, the matching thong bottoms can be worn high on the hips or right at your waist. Both the top and bottom are available in nine different colors, so you can find something to suit your personal style.
Wright, who works as a technical account manager/analyst by day, is also a former NFL cheerleader who chose to audition for the Swim Search because of how closely her own values align with the brand.
“It extends beyond beauty: they stand for being a strong individual with depth, brains, kindness and integrity,” Wright said while on set. “A brand that celebrates everyone’s differences, exhibiting that our imperfections are what makes us beautiful. SI Swim helped me embrace those ideals in myself, and now I strive to imprint that mindset in others.”