Best Affordable Swimsuits: Shop Quality Swimwear That Won’t Break the Bank

Looking stylish in swimwear doesn’t always require a massive budget. While there is certainly a time and place for designer swim looks, shopping for affordable swimsuits is, in fact, both chic and budget-friendly. If you’re looking for high-quality options that fit well and flatter without a high-end price tag attached, you’re in luck!

Our style team, including fashion editor Margot Zamet and assistant editor Liz Wentworth, did the hard work for you by compiling the following affordable swimsuits to shop—with every look priced between $30 and $123 for the complete set.

“When shopping for affordable swimwear, you don’t have to sacrifice fit or quality, as there are plenty of great options that won’t break the bank,” Wentworth says. “I also like looking for brands that sell tops and bottoms separately, since it makes it easier to find a good fit without having to compromise on price.”

Editors’ picks: Shop our favorite affordable swimsuits

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Abercrombie & Fitch

Currently on sale for 50% off, this gorgeous blue bikini features metallic O-ring detail on both the top and matching High-Leg Cheeky Bikini Bottom ($22.50).

Cotton On

We love a traditional string bikini top, and this blue striped one with ribbed fabric is super sweet. Pair with the matching Full Bikini Bottoms ($29.99) for the complete set.

Bright Swimwear

Nothing offsets a golden tan quite like a bright color, and this sunny yellow bikini set is both affordable and flattering. Snag the matching Nia Bottom ($40) here.

Zuco Swim

Another bright and beautiful option, this neon swimwear set will make you stand out whether you’re sunbathing poolside or at the beach. The Goldie Lowrise Bottoms ($39) will complete the look.

RESA

Animal print is always in style, and this underwire suit is as supportive as it is affordable. Pair with the Dillan High-Cut Bikini Bottom ($55) in the matching print to complete the set.

Quince

This cherry-colored one-piece simply screams Baywatch, and it’s currently on sale for more than 50% off the original price.

American Eagle

A textured forest green bikini top with adorable shell detail at the bust; you can wear it with or without straps. The Pique Full-Coverage Bikini Bottom ($15) completes the set.

ASOS

Playful gingham paired with a textured white fabric makes for a head-turning look, while the underwire style of the top offers extra support. Snag the matching Èze Super Cheeky Bikini Bottoms ($56).

Quince

If you’re looking to switch up your typical neutral color palette, try this navy suit, which is affordable and crafted with recycled materials—a win in more ways than one. Wear with the Italian High-Leg Bikini Bottom ($26).

Berlook

What’s better than one affordable swimsuit? Two affordable swimsuits! With this reversible one-piece, you get two looks for the price of one.

Cotton On

A black one-piece is a swimwear staple that defies trends, and this one features cute knot detail on the front of the halter straps.

Cupshe

This monochromatic brown and white set is super affordable, so you can put more of your budget toward an airline ticket somewhere warm this fall.

Zara

Commit to the beachy aesthetic with this blue swim top adorned with fishnet-inspired detail. The super cheeky bottoms ($45.90) complete the look.

Zara

A pretty pink floral bikini with a sweetheart neckline and knot detail makes for a super cute beach-day look. The matching tie-side bottoms can be purchased here.

Gooseberry Intimates

A striking sapphire hue makes for an eye-catching look, while this regal purple suit features a square neckline and is crafted with tummy-control fabric.

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